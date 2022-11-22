Health
New COVID strain BQ.1.1 becomes dominant stock in Massachusetts
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading across the Commonwealth, and research suggests it’s the best variant to resist antibody therapy.
Omnicron subspecies BQ.1.1 accounted for 39% of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts last Thursday, according to projections from MIT and Harvard’s Broad Institute. The Boston Globe reported.
Together, BQ1.1 and its sister variant BQ.1 accounted for 46.2% of COVID cases last week. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMeanwhile, the BA.5 COVID strain, which once dominated the country in cases, accounted for just over a quarter of last week’s cases.
According to the Globe, BQ.1.1 may increase the risk of immunocompromised people and those who have developed severe infections. Two current antibody drugs – Bebuterobimab to treat COVID-19 and Evusheld prevent Both are unlikely to work against BQ1.1 and BQ.1 variants.
Both Pfizer and Moderna say the booster shots provoke an immune response to BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 variants. According to CNBC.
Despite the health hazards of the two new variants, the number of cases in Massachusetts has remained relatively stable over the past month, so a surge in infections in Massachusetts is unlikely. status data showAdditionally, as of last Thursday, state wastewater data was Massachusetts Department of Water Resources Shows low levels of COVID virus.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2022/11/new-covid-strain-bq11-becomes-predominant-strain-in-massachusetts.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Artist’s Hand-Painted Dress Matching Her Work Goes Viral
- Why was Indonesia’s recent earthquake so deadly?
- Court appears skeptical of Trump’s claims in Mar-a-Lago case
- Suneil Shetty has THIS to say about his 30 years in Bollywood and his OTT debut
- Proven innovation for decontamination and security
- Imran Khan ‘sold’ gold medal he received from India: Pak Defense Minister
- A Russian prankster posing as Macron spoke to Duda in Poland after the explosion
- UK investigates Apple and Google ‘strangle’ of web browsing
- Manika Batra achieves career best world ranking after performing at Asian Cup
- Marvel actors are ‘not movie stars’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- Will Jonathan Majors wear Dennis Rodman’s wedding dress in the NBA movie?
- Flood fears as Indonesia earthquake impact hits