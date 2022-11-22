$27 million awarded to Iowa man after meningitis misdiagnosed as flu

An Iowa jury has awarded 53-year-old Joseph Dudley $27 million in damages after an emergency care clinic misdiagnosed him with a serious meningitis infection.

In February 2017, Des Moines’ UnityPoint Point emergency care clinic diagnosed Dudley with the flu and sent him home, even though the flu test was negative.

After Dudley’s condition did not improve for several days, his wife took him to the emergency room. There, he was diagnosed with acute meningitis and placed in a medically-induced coma.

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was awarded $27 million in damages after a local emergency care clinic. failed to diagnose him with a serious meningitis infection It eventually resulted in permanent brain damage.

Joseph Dudley, now 53, is still grappling with physical and mental limitations after his illness in 2017, which his wife says plays an active role in the lives of his young children. It is said to affect their ability to perform.

But when he first arrived at Unity Point Point’s emergency care clinic in February 2017, he was diagnosed with the flu and sent home.

On Monday, a Polk County jury ruled that Melanie Chase, an assistant to the doctor who was overseeing the clinic at the time, failed to make that decision, directly damaging Dudley.

Attorney Nick Lowry, who represents the Dudleys, said: “This is fair justice to a man with a severe and permanent brain injury who is one of the tens of thousands of malpractice victims whose lawsuits are pending in this country. It is a fair judgment,” he said. ,Sara.

Colorado:See how a mother who was blinded for 15 years by a misdiagnosis regained her sight

Lightbox, therapy and staying active:Here’s how to fight seasonal depression

A UnityPoint Health representative declined to discuss details of the case, but said on Monday that it believed the clinic was meeting established standards of care. UnityPoint Health’s attorneys also argued during the trial that the treatment Dudley received at the clinic met the standard of care based on the symptoms he exhibited when he arrived.

“While we respect the jury process, we strongly disagree with this verdict and are considering all options, including appeals. “UnityPoint Clinic provides compassionate, personalized care and is committed to the highest standards of clinical quality and patient safety,” a health system official said in a statement Monday. We continue to work to meet

Flu test was negative, but Dudley was still diagnosed

In February 2017, Joseph Dudley returned home complaining of fatigue and dizziness. He also developed a fever that got worse over time until his wife drove him in. Des Moines Emergency Care Clinic After several hours. By the time they arrived shortly after 7pm, his fever was over his 103 degrees.

By this time, Joseph Dudley had become paranoid and was behaving erratically and belligerently when staff attempted to perform a nose examination.

Sarah Dudley said that when a doctor’s assistant entered the room to perform tests, she asked what illegal drugs her husband was taking and whether he was going away. She said she didn’t and felt she was being treated badly because her husband was black.

Choos diagnosed Joseph Dudley with the flu, even though the flu test came back negative. She then sent him home with Tamiflu, and Sarah advised her Dudley to take him back to the clinic if symptoms did not improve within her five to seven days.

“It was a death sentence for Joe,” Laurie said.

Unable to walk due to dizziness, Joseph Dudley had to be put in a wheelchair to leave the clinic. Clinic staff helped Sarah Dudley use her walking belt to get her husband into care, she said.

“I believed in them. I believed in them. I never thought we would be treated like this in an emergency care clinic.”

HIV:Black women account for the majority of new female HIV cases. But they don’t care.

Coronavirus Watch:BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are currently the major COVID variants. Here’s what this means:

Rowley said Choos was the only provider on staff and had no supervising doctor on site, ultimately leading to “sloppy and substandard medical care.”

“Physician’s assistants shouldn’t be running clinics themselves without a supervising physician,” Lowry said. is dead.”

Joseph Dudley’s condition did not improve and a few days later, on February 20, 2017, Sarah Dudley took him to the emergency room. UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical CenterThere, he was diagnosed with acute meningitis and placed in a medically-induced coma.

After spending eight days in the intensive care unit, he was transferred to an inpatient ward, where he remained until discharged on March 28, 2017.

Doctors later discovered that he had had three strokes as a result of the infection. Joseph Dudley permanently lost hearing in his right ear and nerve damage in his right leg left him unable to walk straight. He also has mood swings and deals with paranoia, said Sarah Dudley.

What are you guys talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

It took him six months to relearn how to walk. He used a walker first, then a cane. He also underwent weeks of speech therapy and had to relearn to eat and bathe on his own, Sarah Dudley said.

I’m feeling better, but there are still things I can’t do, like going skating with my 6-year-old daughter. Sarah Dudley said it’s hard for her daughter to understand why her father can’t always be with her.

“Every day of Joe’s life will be affected by the serious brain damage he has,” she said.

Still, Sarah Dudley said she was happy with the verdict.The jury awarded the couple $12 million for the complete loss of mind and body, and $1,000 for future pain and suffering based on life expectancy. awarded million dollars.

It also awarded $2.5 million for past loss of body and mind functions and $2.5 million for past pain and suffering.

Follow Michaela Ramm on Twitter. @Michaela_Ramm.