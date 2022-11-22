Disease X, other pathogens that could cause future pandemics identified by WHO

Connect with us

The World Health Organization (WHO) will soon update its list of priority pathogens, including ‘Disease X’, which may cause future outbreaks and pandemics. Vaccines, tests, treatments.

In a statement, WHO said health agencies had convened more than 300 scientists to review the evidence on more than 25 virus families and bacteria anddisease X“, could cause a serious international endemic disease.

Scientists then create a list of priority pathogens that will be studied to better understand them. The list of pathogens was first published in 2017 and prioritization was done one year later.

The list includes coronavirus, Crimean-Kon hemorrhagic fever, Ebola and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and Hempa virus disease, Rift Valley Viruses such as fever were included. Zika fever and X disease.

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergency Program, said identifying the virus is an essential task in the response to the virus. Without prior identification and funding, the vaccine could not have been made on time.

he said: An effective vaccine has been developed in record time.”

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist, said the list is necessary because it allows the research community to focus its energies on efficiently managing the upcoming threat.

“Developed in collaboration with experts in the field, it is an agreed direction for where the global research community needs to invest energy and money to develop tests, treatments and vaccines. We thank the US government, partners, scientists and other donors who are working with WHO to make this possible,” she said.

(with agency input)

