Health
Drinking alcohol changes a baby’s brain structure
- Researchers say even an occasional drink can change the brain structure of a developing fetus.
- Their study is the latest to show that even small amounts of alcohol during pregnancy can affect the baby before it is born.
- Alcohol during pregnancy can cause fetal alcohol syndrome, which can lead to learning and behavior problems, experts say.
Even small amounts of alcohol can cause changes in a developing baby’s brain structure.
That’s the conclusion of the study released today. annual meeting of Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
For years women have heard information About how even occasional drinking during pregnancy can harm your baby.
In this new study, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, researchers used MRI images to assess the fetal brains of babies exposed to alcohol during their mother’s pregnancy.
Scientists have reported that even low to moderate alcohol consumption can alter a baby’s brain structure and slow brain development.
The latest study examined brain MRIs of 24 fetuses exposed to alcohol prenatally.
Mothers were between 22 and 36 weeks’ gestation at the time of MRI, and fetuses were matched one-to-one with healthy fetuses not exposed to alcohol.
Scientists determined alcohol use based on research conducted anonymously by the mother. Overall, 17 mothers reported drinking alcohol relatively infrequently, with an average alcohol consumption of less than one drink per week.
Other answers are:
- 3 mothers indicated drinking 1-3 drinks per week
- 2 mothers drank 4-6 weeks a week
- One mother drank an average of 14 drinks per week
- Six mothers reported at least one binge episode
Scientists have reported the following in alcohol-exposed fetuses:
- Total maturity scores were significantly lower
- the temporal and right superior temporal sulci, regions of the brain involved in social cognition, audiovisual integration, and Perception and development of language affected
Researchers say it’s not clear how these brain changes affect the baby after birth, and we won’t know until the child is grown and evaluated.
However, they assume changes related to cognitive function. behavioral difficulties It continues into infancy.
“This study provides additional evidence that alcohol consumption affects neurodevelopment. Dr. G. Thomas LewisOB/GYN Leader at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. “His MRI of the fetus is the first study to document neuronal changes in the womb.”
“This study strengthens our evidence to advise pregnant women to avoid alcohol consumption during pregnancy,” Lewis told Healthline. “Critical amounts of alcohol produce negative effects.” A glass of champagne on Thanksgiving or New Year’s Eve is unlikely to have the same negative impact on neurodevelopment as a daily alcoholic beverage.”
Many medical experts say: fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) learning disabilities, behavioral problems, or Speech and language delay.
The study concluded that minimal alcohol consumption during pregnancy can harm the fetus.
“I don’t think it’s a problem to drink alcohol during pregnancy.” Dr. Jessica Offantan OB-GYN of Orlando Health Physician Associates in Florida, told Healthline. This study helps confirm this recommendation.”
However, even among the medical community, there is no universal belief that small amounts of alcohol exposure can cause problems.
a
Researchers here also showed that only 4% to 5% of children of heavy drinking women are born with FASD.
They found “well-accepted scientific evidence that low- or moderate-level alcohol consumption during pregnancy, even in the first days or weeks after conception, causes FAS or other related problems. No,” he concluded.
2020, Dr. Howard E. Lewinewrote in paper Harvard Health Publishing states, “Minimizing alcohol consumption during early pregnancy does not appear to increase the risk of hypertensive complications, premature birth, or low birth weight.”
fetal alcohol spectrum disorders A group of disorders caused by prenatal alcohol exposure.
Disability can be mild or severe and can be physical or mental.
Alcohol can affect a developing baby before a woman realizes she is pregnant.
When the mother drinks alcohol, it enters the blood system and is passed to the baby through the umbilical cord.
But it’s never too late to stop drinking when you’re pregnant. Your baby’s brain continues to grow during pregnancy, so stopping it can improve your baby’s health.
“We don’t know how much alcohol is safe and risk-free, so it should be avoided,” says Auffant. “Alcohol is known to affect a baby at any time during pregnancy, but it can be more dangerous during the first trimester when organs are developing.”
According to the CDC, symptoms of FASD include:
- underweight
- Insufficient adjustment
- hyperactive behavior
- Difficulty paying attention
- poor memory
- Difficulties at school (especially math)
- learning disabilities
- Speech and language delay
- intellectual disability or low IQ
- Poor reasoning and judgment
- baby sleep and sucking problems
- vision or hearing problems
- heart, kidney, or bone problems
- below average height
- small head size
- Abnormal facial features, such as a smooth ridge between the nose and upper lip
“Alcohol consumption mechanisms appear to be stratified with both immediate and long-term effects,” he said. Dr. Keshia GazerDirector of Perinatal Services/Maternal Fetal Medicine at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, Bronx, NY.
“We don’t know how much alcohol will start the damage,” Gaither told Healthline. This is one of the few potential hazards to the fetus that can be mitigated by non-absorption.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/drinking-during-pregnancy-may-change-babys-brain-structure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Artist’s Hand-Painted Dress Matching Her Work Goes Viral
- Why was Indonesia’s recent earthquake so deadly?
- Court appears skeptical of Trump’s claims in Mar-a-Lago case
- Suneil Shetty has THIS to say about his 30 years in Bollywood and his OTT debut
- Proven innovation for decontamination and security
- Imran Khan ‘sold’ gold medal he received from India: Pak Defense Minister
- A Russian prankster posing as Macron spoke to Duda in Poland after the explosion
- UK investigates Apple and Google ‘strangle’ of web browsing
- Manika Batra achieves career best world ranking after performing at Asian Cup
- Marvel actors are ‘not movie stars’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- Will Jonathan Majors wear Dennis Rodman’s wedding dress in the NBA movie?
- Flood fears as Indonesia earthquake impact hits