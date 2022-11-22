Drinking alcohol changes a baby’s brain structure

Share on Pinterest Most experts advise women not to drink alcohol during pregnancy.Oleg Breslavtsev/Getty Images Researchers say even an occasional drink can change the brain structure of a developing fetus.

Their study is the latest to show that even small amounts of alcohol during pregnancy can affect the baby before it is born.

Alcohol during pregnancy can cause fetal alcohol syndrome, which can lead to learning and behavior problems, experts say. Even small amounts of alcohol can cause changes in a developing baby’s brain structure. That’s the conclusion of the study released today. annual meeting of Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). For years women have heard information About how even occasional drinking during pregnancy can harm your baby. In this new study, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, researchers used MRI images to assess the fetal brains of babies exposed to alcohol during their mother’s pregnancy. Scientists have reported that even low to moderate alcohol consumption can alter a baby’s brain structure and slow brain development.

The latest study examined brain MRIs of 24 fetuses exposed to alcohol prenatally. Mothers were between 22 and 36 weeks’ gestation at the time of MRI, and fetuses were matched one-to-one with healthy fetuses not exposed to alcohol. Scientists determined alcohol use based on research conducted anonymously by the mother. Overall, 17 mothers reported drinking alcohol relatively infrequently, with an average alcohol consumption of less than one drink per week. Other answers are: 3 mothers indicated drinking 1-3 drinks per week

2 mothers drank 4-6 weeks a week

One mother drank an average of 14 drinks per week

Six mothers reported at least one binge episode Scientists have reported the following in alcohol-exposed fetuses: Total maturity scores were significantly lower

the temporal and right superior temporal sulci, regions of the brain involved in social cognition, audiovisual integration, and Perception and development of language affected Researchers say it’s not clear how these brain changes affect the baby after birth, and we won’t know until the child is grown and evaluated. However, they assume changes related to cognitive function. behavioral difficulties It continues into infancy.

“This study provides additional evidence that alcohol consumption affects neurodevelopment. Dr. G. Thomas LewisOB/GYN Leader at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. “His MRI of the fetus is the first study to document neuronal changes in the womb.” “This study strengthens our evidence to advise pregnant women to avoid alcohol consumption during pregnancy,” Lewis told Healthline. “Critical amounts of alcohol produce negative effects.” A glass of champagne on Thanksgiving or New Year’s Eve is unlikely to have the same negative impact on neurodevelopment as a daily alcoholic beverage.” Many medical experts say: fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) learning disabilities, behavioral problems, or Speech and language delay. The study concluded that minimal alcohol consumption during pregnancy can harm the fetus. “I don’t think it’s a problem to drink alcohol during pregnancy.” Dr. Jessica Offantan OB-GYN of Orlando Health Physician Associates in Florida, told Healthline. This study helps confirm this recommendation.”

However, even among the medical community, there is no universal belief that small amounts of alcohol exposure can cause problems. a Reports published in 2017 “There is no evidence that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders develop in babies born to women who drink occasionally or moderately during pregnancy.” Researchers here also showed that only 4% to 5% of children of heavy drinking women are born with FASD. They found “well-accepted scientific evidence that low- or moderate-level alcohol consumption during pregnancy, even in the first days or weeks after conception, causes FAS or other related problems. No,” he concluded. 2020, Dr. Howard E. Lewinewrote in paper Harvard Health Publishing states, “Minimizing alcohol consumption during early pregnancy does not appear to increase the risk of hypertensive complications, premature birth, or low birth weight.”