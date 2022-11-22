Health
These are the deadliest pathogens that can cause epidemics
Thanks to this, there has recently been a renewed interest in diseases and viruses. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) The World Health Organization (WHO) has now announced that it is working on a list of pathogens that could cause future outbreaks and pandemics.
of listfirst published in 2017, currently includes the following diseases:
- COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)
- Crimeakon hemorrhagic fever
- Ebola virus Diseases and Marburg disease
- Lassa fever
- Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
- Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
- Nipah and hemp virus disease
- rift valley fever
- Zika fever
- disease X
In a press release, the WHO said it would begin a “global scientific process” to update the list next year, with the goal of guiding future research and development, particularly in vaccines, tests and treatments. Bring scientists together to analyze evidence for over 25 virus families and bacteria, as well as Disease X (more on that later).
“Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is critical to rapid and effective epidemic and pandemic response,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergency Program. It’s essential,” he said. press release“Without the significant investment in research and development prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we would not have been able to develop a safe and effective vaccine in record time.”
I understand that you have questions about this list, including Mysterious Disease X.
What’s the point of this list?
These pathogens are “all important infectious diseases for which vaccines and medicines are in short supply,” says Amesh A. Adalja, MD, infectious disease expert and senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. explains.
However, not all of these could trigger a global pandemic like COVID-19, says Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo, New York. But they can cause future outbreaks.
The list “could serve as guidance for prioritizing the development of health care solutions for businesses and non-governmental organizations,” said Dr. Adalja. That means it helps the scientific community and those who help fund scientific research worldwide know which diseases and viruses are most in need of resources.
What is disease X?
Disease X does not currently exist. Instead, the WHO explains that it is the name given to “an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious global epidemic.”
“Disease X is a placeholder for an unlisted pathogen that has not been characterized as a threat,” says Dr. Adalja.
Disease X “can be anything,” but the concern is that another coronavirus or flu will jump from one that primarily infects animals to one that infects humans, Dr. Russo says. We worry about mutations that allow
Is COVID-19 disease X?
An unknown pathogen that appeared out of nowhere and caused a global pandemic… sounds familiar?
some people have claimed Some say the virus met the criteria to be considered the first disease X, while others say the Zika virus is the first disease X. Moreover, some say that disease X has not occurred yet.
Dr. Adalja does not believe that COVID-19 is disease X. “This determination was reinforced after the discovery of MERS a decade later.”
But William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease expert and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, admits there’s some controversy about this, but said, “I would put COVID-19 in the X disease category.” says.
Will another disease X occur?
Doctors agree that another disease X is coming. “Absolutely. No doubt,” says Dr. Schaffner. “It’s 100% agreed upon by public health and infectious disease people. We don’t know when any virus will strike, but it will.”
Dr. Schaffner says there are several reasons why another disease X is likely.
- people live near wildlife“The world’s population continues to grow, moving into areas that were once forested and sparsely populated by humans,” he explains. “There are more intimate interactions with insects, animals, and other virus sources in animal populations.” Because of this, “there will be opportunities for these viruses to jump species,” Dr. Schaffner said. increase.
- The world is increasingly interconnected“Almost the whole world is on planes,” says Dr. Schaffner. What is “over there” can be “over there” within 12 hours.
“We live on a planet dominated by microbes, so there is always the threat of new infectious diseases,” says Dr. Adalja. But “most threats have no pandemic potential,” he adds.
Dr. Russo agrees that another disease X is coming. “There is no doubt that we will have outbreaks and pandemics in the future,” he says. “It’s a matter of when.”
But Dr. Schaffner doesn’t expect the list of threat pathogens to change anytime soon. “This is a good list,” he says. “We can’t predict every virus that causes an outbreak, but it makes sense.”
Korin Miller is a freelance writer who specializes in general health, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, glamour, and more. . She has a master’s degree from American University, she lives by the sea, and one day she hopes to own a teacup, a pig and an octopus her truck.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/a42040132/who-pathogens-pandemic-disease-x/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These are the deadliest pathogens that can cause epidemics
- Hong Kong journalists plead guilty to colluding with foreign forces – BBC News
- Boris reveals conversation with Putin in which he realized the Russian president wants to ‘be the new Peter the Great’
- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Oregon just days after the latest quake – KVAL
- Football brings Sisi and Erdogan together for the 1st time in 8 years
- The video shows Ukrainian forces entering the Russian command center
- Drinking alcohol changes a baby’s brain structure
- Xi Jinping has ‘deliberate timetable’ to resolve Taiwan issue, says security expert
- UKHSA finds vaccination offers strong protection against monkeypox
- Disease X, other pathogens that could cause future pandemics identified by WHO
- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near the southern coast of Oregon
- Bon Apptit has a new look for print, a new podcast and new merch