These are the deadliest pathogens that can cause epidemics

Thanks to this, there has recently been a renewed interest in diseases and viruses. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) The World Health Organization (WHO) has now announced that it is working on a list of pathogens that could cause future outbreaks and pandemics.

of listfirst published in 2017, currently includes the following diseases:

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)

Crimeakon hemorrhagic fever

Ebola virus Diseases and Marburg disease

Lassa fever

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

Nipah and hemp virus disease

rift valley fever

Zika fever

disease X

In a press release, the WHO said it would begin a “global scientific process” to update the list next year, with the goal of guiding future research and development, particularly in vaccines, tests and treatments. Bring scientists together to analyze evidence for over 25 virus families and bacteria, as well as Disease X (more on that later).

“Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is critical to rapid and effective epidemic and pandemic response,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergency Program. It’s essential,” he said. press release“Without the significant investment in research and development prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we would not have been able to develop a safe and effective vaccine in record time.”

I understand that you have questions about this list, including Mysterious Disease X.

What’s the point of this list?

These pathogens are “all important infectious diseases for which vaccines and medicines are in short supply,” says Amesh A. Adalja, MD, infectious disease expert and senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. explains.

However, not all of these could trigger a global pandemic like COVID-19, says Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo, New York. But they can cause future outbreaks.

The list “could serve as guidance for prioritizing the development of health care solutions for businesses and non-governmental organizations,” said Dr. Adalja. That means it helps the scientific community and those who help fund scientific research worldwide know which diseases and viruses are most in need of resources.

What is disease X?

Disease X does not currently exist. Instead, the WHO explains that it is the name given to “an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious global epidemic.”

“Disease X is a placeholder for an unlisted pathogen that has not been characterized as a threat,” says Dr. Adalja.

Disease X “can be anything,” but the concern is that another coronavirus or flu will jump from one that primarily infects animals to one that infects humans, Dr. Russo says. We worry about mutations that allow

Is COVID-19 disease X?

An unknown pathogen that appeared out of nowhere and caused a global pandemic… sounds familiar?

some people have claimed Some say the virus met the criteria to be considered the first disease X, while others say the Zika virus is the first disease X. Moreover, some say that disease X has not occurred yet.

Dr. Adalja does not believe that COVID-19 is disease X. “This determination was reinforced after the discovery of MERS a decade later.”

But William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease expert and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, admits there’s some controversy about this, but said, “I would put COVID-19 in the X disease category.” says.

Will another disease X occur?

Doctors agree that another disease X is coming. “Absolutely. No doubt,” says Dr. Schaffner. “It’s 100% agreed upon by public health and infectious disease people. We don’t know when any virus will strike, but it will.”

Dr. Schaffner says there are several reasons why another disease X is likely.

people live near wildlife “The world’s population continues to grow, moving into areas that were once forested and sparsely populated by humans,” he explains. “There are more intimate interactions with insects, animals, and other virus sources in animal populations.” Because of this, “there will be opportunities for these viruses to jump species,” Dr. Schaffner said. increase.

The world is increasingly interconnected"Almost the whole world is on planes," says Dr. Schaffner. What is "over there" can be "over there" within 12 hours.

“We live on a planet dominated by microbes, so there is always the threat of new infectious diseases,” says Dr. Adalja. But “most threats have no pandemic potential,” he adds.

Dr. Russo agrees that another disease X is coming. “There is no doubt that we will have outbreaks and pandemics in the future,” he says. “It’s a matter of when.”

But Dr. Schaffner doesn’t expect the list of threat pathogens to change anytime soon. “This is a good list,” he says. “We can’t predict every virus that causes an outbreak, but it makes sense.”