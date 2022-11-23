CDC and WHO say a record 40 million children have not received the measles vaccine





The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say measles vaccinations have dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 40 million children missing the vaccine last year, a record high. said there wasn’t. In a report issued Wednesday, the WHO and CDC said millions of children are now susceptible to measles, is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. In 2021, about 9 million people worldwide will be infected with measles and 128,000 will die, officials say. WHO and CDC said Continued decline in immunizationongoing outbreaks in more than 20 countries, combined with weakened disease surveillance and delayed response planning due to COVID-19, mean that “measles is an imminent threat in every region of the world.” Scientists estimate that at least 95% of the population should be vaccinated to protect themselves from contagious diseases. The WHO and CDC found that only about 81% of children received their first dose of measles vaccine and 71% received his second dose, the world’s lowest number of first-dose measles vaccines since 2008. reported the lowest coverage. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wallenski said in a statement, “Record numbers of unvaccinated, measles-prone children were hit by immunization systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indicates severe damage. Measles is spread primarily through direct contact and airborne transmission and causes symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and a rash on the face and upper neck. Most measles-related deaths are caused by complications such as brain swelling and dehydration. Serious complications are most severe in children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 30, according to WHO. More than 95% of measles deaths occur in developing countries, mainly in Africa and Asia. There is no specific treatment for measles, but his two-dose vaccine against measles is about 97% effective in preventing serious illness and death. In July, the United Nations said 25 million children were not routinely immunized against diseases such as diphtheria, largely because the coronavirus disrupted routine health services and caused vaccine misinformation. I said it wasn’t.

