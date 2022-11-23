Health
E-cigarettes, e-cigarettes are associated with increased risk of cavities, tooth decay
- E-cigarettes, also called vapes, contain potentially harmful chemicals.
- Research is starting, but we still don’t know the full impact of how e-cigarettes affect health, especially oral health.
- A new cross-sectional study found that e-cigarette use was associated with an increased risk of tooth decay.
- Although the results are preliminary, the study authors suggest that e-cigarettes should be added to dental health questionnaires and included as a factor in increased caries risk.
Worldwide, it is estimated that
E-cigarette aerosols contain potentially harmful substances such as nicotine, heavy metals, and flavorings.
still small 2022 case study Four participants found an association between 3 to 8 years of e-cigarette use and symptomatic chronic lung disease, such as small airway fibrosis and constrictive bronchiolitis. The study authors observed symptom improvement in participants who quit vaping.
Moreover, recent
Furthermore, another 2021 Survey found that e-cigarette users have different oral microbiomes compared to those who smoke or do not smoke e-cigarettes. Microorganisms present in e-cigarette smokers are associated with periodontitis, a severe gum infection that is also found in conventional cigarette smokers.
Now, a new study from Tufts University School of Dentistry has found a link between e-cigarette use and an increased risk of tooth decay, commonly known as tooth decay. Specifically, those who reported using e-cigarettes had a higher risk of developing tooth decay than those who reported not using e-cigarettes.
The study was completed on November 23rd. Journal of the American Dental Association.
To assess the association between e-cigarette use and caries risk, the research team collected data from people who attended a dental clinic at Tufts University School of Dentistry between January 1, 2019 and January 1, 2022. Collected.
Participants must be 16 years or older, have a diagnosis of dental caries, Caries Management by Risk Assessment (CAMBRA) recorded and answered yes or no to a health questionnaire asking whether they used e-cigarettes.
Participants were excluded from the study if they had no cavities or answered “yes” to recreational drug use.
The research team divided the target participants into three age groups.
- 16-25 years old
- 26-40 years old
- Over 40
Data from a total of 13,098 participants were included in the study. Of these, 91 reported using e-cigarettes and 13,007 reported not using e-cigarettes or e-cigarettes.
Researchers used patient record software to calculate participants’ cavity risk levels as low, medium, or high.
Among all participants who reported not using e-cigarettes:
- 14.5% had a lower caries risk
- 25.9% were at moderate risk
- 59.7% were at high risk
Among those who reported using e-cigarettes:
- 6.6% had a lower caries risk
- 14.3% were at moderate risk
- 79.1% were at high risk
Among those who reported not using e-cigarettes:
- 6.3% are 16-25 years old
- 32.6% are 26-40 years old
- 61.1% are over 40 years old
Among those who reported vaping:
- 19.1% are 16-25 years old
- 52.9% are 26-40 years old
- 27.9% are over 40 years old
“This study looked at patient records and found that those who reported using e-cigarettes/vapes had a significantly higher risk of developing caries than those who did not use vape/e-cigarettes. I understand.” Karina Irusaan assistant professor of comprehensive care at Tufts University School of Dentistry, told Healthline.
According to this study, the authors suggest that e-cigarette or e-cigarette use should be included in regular dental history questionnaires and listed as one of the factors that increase the risk of tooth decay.
Still, the study had limitations. for example:
- The study was cross-sectional and relied on patient records.
- Vape use was self-reported, and the small number of people who reported vaping use may have skewed the statistical analysis.
- The authors stated that drug use was generally associated with poor oral hygiene and increased sugar intake.
- Caries risk is influenced by socioeconomic factors, which were not considered in this study.
“The current hypothesis is that inhaling vapours may dry out your mouth and destroy the ability of saliva to self-cleanse,” explains Irusa. “We also believe that smoking e-cigarettes alters oral bacteria and promotes the growth of bacteria that cause tooth decay.”
However, Ilsa said the study’s results are preliminary and there is limited information about how e-cigarettes can cause tooth decay.
“We are currently in the process of raising funds to further investigate the exact mechanisms by which e-cigarette/vape use influences spoilage initiation and transmission,” she said.
David FrankDMD, owner and founder of Walden Dental, told Healthline that most vape products or e-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful chemical byproducts.
“When you inhale with a vape pen, your gums and teeth are in a direct line of these dangerous chemicals. Frank explained.
“A dry mouth increases the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. Caries-causing bacteria are more likely to stick to teeth, as in a dry environment, which contributes to tooth decay and cavities.”
Frank said that in his practice, he observed oral health and dental problems in people who reported using e-cigarettes.
“We usually see an increase in gingivitis and periodontal disease (significant gum and bone inflammation with loss of attachment).
“Some of these patients may need more frequent cleanings to reduce the level of inflammation in their mouths.”
Irusa told Healthline that she believes e-cigarettes containing cannabis compounds like THC may also increase the risk of tooth decay.
“This research was inspired by the initials.
“In this series of cases, we observed three patients with a highly atypical pattern of severe weakness, all of whom reported avid use of e-cigarettes. [or] E-cigarettes containing liquids containing THC. A definitive statement cannot be made based on these three patients, but they may be relevant.
Frank explained that when tooth decay leads to tooth decay, it increases the risk of needing continued dental care for that tooth for the rest of your life.
“All types of dental treatment for natural teeth must be replaced over time if recurrent caries has formed around or under restorations such as fillings, crowns and onlays.” said Frank.
“Smoking e-cigarettes dries your mouth, [the] .
In Frank’s practice, e-cigarette smokers recommend fluoride varnishing at the end of cleaning. This may help “protect and maintain enamel from acidity damage from e-cigarette chemical byproducts like propylene glycol.”
Irusa recommends e-cigarette smokers visit their dentists regularly to make sure they are “taking the proper precautions.”
“I encourage meticulous oral hygiene, which involves brushing and flossing with a fluoride-containing toothpaste at least twice a day,” says Irusa.
Ultimately, however, Frank recommends that people should avoid smoking e-cigarettes and using inhaled or orally-delivered nicotine products.
E-cigarettes and cannabis products are becoming increasingly popular despite the health risks.
The full effects of e-cigarette use are not fully understood, but new research warns of potential harm to the body.
A new study found that e-cigarette use increases the risk of cavities and tooth decay. This could lead dental hygienists to ask people about e-cigarettes.
If you smoke or smoke tobacco or other nicotine-containing products via e-cigarette and are interested in quitting, the National Cancer Institute and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggest: means it can help. You can also consult a medical professional for further guidance.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/e-cigarettes-vaping-linked-to-increased-risk-of-tooth-decay-cavities
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- E-cigarettes, e-cigarettes are associated with increased risk of cavities, tooth decay
- CDC and WHO say a record 40 million children have not received the measles vaccine
- MSU hockey player accuses Buckeye of making racist remarks
- Iowa Football Stock Watch: ice in their veins
- Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, UK’s Russian Ambassador appears to admit – BBC Newsnight
- Volleyball aims for peak in last week of regular season
- Michigan State ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of making racist comments during game
- GIVING TUESDAY: WHEN CANADA GIVE THE EDGE YEARS LATER
- How Michigan football prepares for the game against Ohio State
- Maverick Cross Country Quartet Earn All-Region Honors – Minnesota State University
- MSU Hockey’s Jagger Joshua said he was the target of racial slurs by the OSU player
- Explosions at bus stops in Jerusalem leave one dead and 14 injured – BBC News