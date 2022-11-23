Persistent asthma may increase carotid plaque burden







According to a study published in Journal of the American Heart Association, adults with persistent but not intermittent asthma have a higher carotid plaque burden compared with adults without asthma. An analysis of participants enrolled in Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA), the researchers also found that modulation of inflammatory markers did not attenuate the association between persistent asthma and carotid plaque presence or burden.





“In MESA, the prevalence of asthma is [about] 10%, which is similar to the national prevalence of asthma in the United States. ” Matthew C. Tattersall, DO, MS, Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation, Co-Director of the Severe Hypertension Clinic at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, and colleagues wrote. without Heterogeneity of asthma syndromeand supports our hypothesis that more severe forms of the disease may exhibit more carotid injury symptoms. Matthew C. Tattersall

Tattersall and colleagues analyzed data from 5,029 MESA participants without CVD at baseline. The average age of participants he was 62 years old. 53% were female, 26% were black, 23% were Hispanic, and 12% were Chinese. Researchers assessed asthma subtypes on the first test. Persistent asthma was defined as asthma requiring the use of controlling medication, and intermittent asthma was defined as asthma not using controlling medication. The participant underwent B-mode carotid ultrasound to detect carotid plaque (total plaque score range, 0-12). Researchers evaluated the association between asthma subtypes and carotid plaque burden. Within the cohort, carotid plaques were present in 50.5% of asthma-free participants (mean total plaque score 1.29). Carotid plaques were present in 49.5% of patients with intermittent asthma and 67% of patients with persistent asthma (P. For proportion comparison < .003). Compared with participants without asthma, participants with persistent asthma had higher mean levels of interleukin (IL)-6 (1.89 pg/mL vs. 1.52 pg/mL; P = .02). In a fully adjusted model, persistent asthma was associated with the presence of carotid plaque, OR 1.83 (95% CI, 1.21-2.76; P. .001). Results persisted after adjustment for his IL-6 levels at baseline (P = .02) and C-reactive protein levels (P = .01), the researchers said, indicating that the increased risk of ASCVD in adults with persistent asthma “could be multifactorial.” Persistent asthma was also associated with total plaque score (beta = 0.66; P. < .01), even after adjusting for IL-6 and CRP, the researchers wrote. “The most important message from our findings is that the more severe forms of asthma are associated with more CVD and CV events,” Tattersall said in a press release. “Addressing cardiovascular risk factors through lifestyle and behavioral adjustments may be a powerful preventive tool for patients with more severe asthma.”

