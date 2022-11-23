December 1: World AIDS Day in WeHo





Every year, the City of West Hollywood recognizes World AIDS Day.World AIDS Day started in 1988 united nations World Health Ministers Summit on Programs for AIDS prevention It is held on December 1st every year. Each year, UN agencies, governments, non-profit organizations, community groups and others around the world work together to campaign on specific AIDS-related themes. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people around the world to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS, show support for those living with HIV, and remember those who have died from HIV/AIDS. The international theme for this year’s #WorldAIDSDay is ‘Equality’ and the slogan is a call to action for communities to address the inequalities that perpetuate the HIV/AIDS pandemic. West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said, “The city’s annual recognition of World AIDS Day is an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died from AIDS over the past 40 years, while also providing support for those living with HIV. “Too many souls have left us too soon because of HIV and AIDS. We will continue to provide resources and support for AIDS.” This year, the City of West Hollywood will recognize World AIDS Day with special events and programs including: of Paul Andrew Stark Warrior Award The presentation will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM at the West Hollywood Park Aquatics and Recreation Center in the San Vicente and La Cienega conference rooms at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Park . The event will feature an update from Dr. Aaron Celius on his HIV Zero His Initiative for the City of West Hollywood. of the Maroon Society. The Warrior Award recognizes outstanding employees or volunteers at local agencies that provide HIV/AIDS and/or substance abuse prevention and care services. This year’s winners are: Dr. Jesika Babajanian – Alive.

Andres Diaz – AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Ruben Garcia-APLA Health;

Gerard Mendez – CITY x1 Youth Group;

Francis Ocon – Men’s Health Foundation;

Claudia Pacheco – Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Robb Peters – The Tweakers Project;

Sunny Rose – The Life Group LA;

John Walter – Friends Community Center.When

Warren Wimmer – Alliance for Housing and Healing. A 24-hour electronic memorial commemorating those who died of HIV aids watch,It will be displayed in www.AIDSWatch.org The AIDSWatch Memorial will also be available for viewing at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In addition to the City of West Hollywood programming, the city co-hosted two World AIDS Day events. The Foundation for AIDS Monuments (FAM) and the Minority AIDS Project co-host FAM’s second annual event. STORIES circle story-telling event LOVE, LIGHT AND LEGACY, for World AIDS Day. The STORIES Circle event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at his STORIES: The AIDS Monument in West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, next to the West Hollywood Library. This is an opportunity for storytellers – survivors, activists, caregivers, community organizers, political leaders, and those who have lost loved ones – to come together in a circle and share their personal stories about HIV and AIDS. Sponsored by the City of West Hollywood amf ARmovie screening of Yes I Am – The Rick Weiland Story Harmony Gold Theater, 7655 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This is the story of Ric Weiland who donated more than a dollar. Throughout his life, he contributed to many non-profit organizations and the LGBT community. Proceeds from the screening will be donated to amfAR in Ric Weiland’s name. amfAR (Foundation for AIDS Research) is dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through groundbreaking research. https://ricweiland.betterworld.org/events/yes-i-am-ric-weiland-story-scree#tickets. The onset of the HIV/AIDS epidemic had a major impact on West Hollywood. The rising rate of the disease among gay men has resulted in a devastating number of deaths in the city. The City of West Hollywood is one of the first government agencies to provide social welfare grants to local HIV/AIDS organizations. The City of West Hollywood sponsored one of the country’s first AIDS awareness campaigns in October 1985, and the city’s response to the AIDS crisis was recognized as a model for other cities nationally and globally. . The City of West Hollywood actively participates in developing programs that can raise awareness about the spread of HIV/AIDS and services for people living with HIV/AIDS. In January 2015, the city announced its vision to become an ‘HIV-free’ city.The city is currently implementing HIV Zero Strategy Initiative.

