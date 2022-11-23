Why Hungry Bats Will Cause the Next Pandemic





First identified in Australia in 1994, the disease is infect humansIn the first outbreak, two people contracted the virus from horses. Since then, Hendra has spread about 60 infections from bats to horses, infecting seven people and killing four. Scientists in Australia and the United States have collected data over the past 25 years to better understand why these spillovers occurred. In two of his landmark papers published in Nature When ecology letterThe research team found that the Hendra outbreak occurred after the fruit bats suffered severe food shortages. Typical nomadic bats rely heavily on the nectar of eucalyptus flowers, descending to giant ‘active roost’ trees when the flowers bloom. No spillover events were reported in years when these flowers were abundant. nutritional stress But deforestation and climate change mean that trees are producing fewer and fewer flowers. This forced the flying foxes to migrate to human-inhabited areas in search of food, where they came into closer contact with horses. After sampling the bats, the researchers also found higher rates of Hendra virus, especially in the winter after climate-induced nectar shortages, further increasing the risk of outbreaks. This is likely because infected bats do not have the energy to sustain an immune response that suppresses the virus. Professor Raina Plowright, an infectious disease ecologist at Cornell University, told The Telegraph, “Across mammals, we speculate that animals that are nutritionally stressed are less able to control the virus and are therefore more likely to shed the virus. I can do it. She added that this is likely also true for other bat viruses — including the diseased Nipah. Up to 70% lethality. “Strategies to ensure that animals are well fed, develop sufficient habits to keep them from being stressed, and allow them to navigate their environment without overlapping with humans can all help reduce the risk of spillovers. said Professor Plowright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/why-hungry-bats-could-start-next-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos