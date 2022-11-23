Connect with us

Health

Women don’t have to wait to get pregnant after a miscarriage or abortion

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

 


Women who conceived within six months of having a miscarriage or abortion did not appear to be at increased risk of a problem pregnancy, new study of more than 70,000 births in Norway finds became.

Survey results, Published online today of pros medicineshould help women and clinicians navigate conflicting guidance on how long it takes to be safe to conceive again after giving birth. abortionGizachew Tessema, Ph.D., Senior Research Fellow at Curtin University, Perth, Australia, and lead author of the study, said:

“Especially after a miscarriage, women want to get pregnant again,” Tesema said. Medscape Medical News“Why should they wait if the risk is not increased?”

Internationally, the World Health Organization advises patients not to try to conceive for at least 6 months after an abortion or miscarriage. These his 2007 recommendations spurred Tessema and his colleagues to delve deeper into the risk factors associated with pregnancies after shorter intervals.

Two-thirds of the women in the study became pregnant again within six months of the miscarriage. Only a quarter of women who had an abortion got pregnant again within the same period.



Dr. Gizachu Tesema

Using the Norwegian National Health Register, researchers examined the outcomes of 49,058 births after miscarriage and 23,707 births after induced abortion between 2008 and 2016. How are miscarriages or abortions identified? This study included only miscarriages reported through the healthcare system.

Expanding on other studies that have shown no adverse outcomes at these inter-pregnancy intervals, Tessema and colleagues found that women who became pregnant shortly after a miscarriage or abortion did not have an increased risk of premature birth and had smaller newborns. . gestation period (SGA) or large for gestational age (LGA), or developing preeclampsia Also gestational diabetes.

Tessema and his colleagues found a slightly lower proportion of women who conceived within 3 months (8.6% to 10.1%) compared to those who conceived within 6–11 months after miscarriage. . Fewer, but not statistically significant, women became pregnant within her 3 months of induced abortion (P. = .07), with an increased risk of SGA (11.5% to 10%) compared with those aged 6–11 months.

Women who conceived within 6 months of abortion or miscarriage were not shown to be at greater risk for other adverse outcomes such as preterm birth, LGA, pre-eclampsia, and GDM.

According to Scott Sullivan, M.D., director of high-risk obstetrics and gynecology at Inova Health in Fairfax, Virginia, the results should reassure women who want to get pregnant again shortly after an abortion or miscarriage.

Patients often hear conflicting advice from doctors, friends, or medical associations about the best time to try a baby after a miscarriage or abortion. This is partly due to differences in various guidelines. Adding to the confusion is the lack of robust research and data on pregnancy loss, especially in the United States, he said.

“The whole topic of miscarriage is underestimated by the general public, how painful it is for people and how common it is,” Sullivan told Medscape. We don’t even track them as regularly in the US as they do in other countries.”

Sullivan says he usually tells his patients to get pregnant again as soon as possible. As recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, This indicates that the patient can become pregnant two weeks after giving birth. early miscarriage.

However, not all patients are mentally ready to try again right away, especially if they are still lamenting the miscarriage.

“Even though they are physically ready, many people are not emotionally ready because of the grieving process,” Sullivan said. “It’s very different for people. ”

WHO guidelines for developed countries

WHO has developed guidelines based on research from low-income countries. This includes her one study across Latin America that concluded that women who waited less than six months to conceive after an abortion or miscarriage had worse pregnancy outcomes.

Tessema said his research was limited because it focused on Norway, a high-income country where women have guaranteed access to health care. He said the results could be worse in large developing countries.

“The problem is when this international guideline was produced, and most of the evidence comes from low- and middle-income countries,” Tesema said. “No studies were done in high-income cities. said, ‘This is a different situation.'” These recommendations may not be suitable for this setting. ”

This study was funded by the Centers of Excellence funding program of the Norwegian Research Council, the National Health and Medical Research Council, the Raine Medical Research Foundation and the European Research Council under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme. I received an offer. None of the authors reported relevant financial relationships.

PLOS Medicine. Published online on November 22, 2022. full text

Amanda Schmidt is a journalist based in Virginia.

Follow Medscape for more information. Facebook, twitter, Instagram, YoutubeWhen LinkedIn

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/984508

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: