



Hopkins, Minnesota. — We may not run out of food this Thanksgiving, but we will run out of vital medicines to help kids fight the flu and infections. The Food and Drug Administration’s latest guidance to pharmacies confirms that there is a nationwide shortage of amoxicillin. Amoxicillin is a fast-acting, great-tasting antibiotic that kids actually enjoy to help treat bacterial infections. According to the FDA, multiple suppliers cite “increased demand for pharmaceuticals” as a primary factor in the backup. Ashley Strobel, M.D., pediatric and emergency physician at Hennepin Healthcare, said: “If your child has a penicillin allergy, we’re going to opt for a second, third, maybe fourth antibiotic. Earlier this week, Strobel showed up with several colleagues from the statewide health system to see how Respiratory diseases in children are crowding clinics and hospitals. “A day of fever is fine if your child is vaccinated. Fever doesn’t kill a child. It’s the body’s way of fighting disease,” she said. If you have a fever above 100.4 for 5 consecutive days, I would like to see you in the emergency department.” The FDA also issued guidance to pharmacies this week about potential methods. Complex liquid amoxicillin from adult tabletsare well supplied. Meanwhile, Canadian families are being dispatched due to a nationwide shortage of painkillers for children in Canada. Across the border to Buffalo, New York, And even Kokusai Falls. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” one pharmacist told his WCCO. CBS

“It was really hard” If Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic helped seniors appreciate good health, this year’s holiday is more focused on children. “Worse than COVID,” said Josh Zamanski, whose 2-year-old daughter battled RSV earlier this month. It’s scary to see them suffering and suffering.” Respiratory diseases prevalent among children, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, are causing congestion in emergency medicine, clinics and emergency departments, medical experts say. School districts also report high absentee rates. “Our pediatrician’s office has extended office hours but has sent a note that we cannot see the children unless it is very serious.” It’s the system and the timing and the world that lives in. I’m grateful we’re not trying to get into it right now.” Doctors point out that most RSV cases are mild and cause cold-like symptoms such as congestion and coughing. Medical experts offer the following tips to reduce the strain on hospital emergency rooms. * Stay home if you or your family are sick. *Wash your hands frequently. * Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve, not your hands. *Cleans frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices. *Avoid close contact with sick people. * Mask if necessary. * Get the latest on flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. *Consider telemedicine options for emergency care, primary health providers, or non-emergency care. * Have a primary care provider for the whole family and stay connected and up to date with preventive care so that the primary care team can partner with you on all health care issues. Jonah Kaplan



Jonah Kaplan is an investigative reporter for WCCO and CBS News Minnesota, recognized for his balanced and detailed coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety and military.

