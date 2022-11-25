Health
New variant, family gatherings could lead to more Covid-19 after holidays, but experts don’t expect serious surge
CNN
—
With millions of Americans traveling to gather with friends and family in the coming days, it’s entirely possible that Covid-19 will continue.
Experts hope the Thanksgiving gathering will spur social networks and give new pockets of vulnerable people susceptible to the new coronavirus variant. , there may be an increase in cases and hospitalizations after the holidays.
Covid-19 is no exception in this regard. Thanksgiving gatherings can amplify the spread of other viruses, particularly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, both of which are already at high levels at this time of year.
“In some areas, we have seen a downward trend in RSV numbers. Flu cases are still trending upward. We are also concerned that it could increase,” Dr. Rochelle Wallenski, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN on Tuesday.
But things are relatively quiet on the Covid-19 front. Experts say it may not last long.
“The prevalence of COVID-19 is rising,” said Cisiluo, associate director of bioinformatics and infectious diseases at Helix, a genetic testing company that monitors coronavirus variants. In Helix sampling, “the fastest increase is between the ages of 18 and 24.”
Test positives in Helix data rose for the first time since July.
A rising positive test rate means a higher percentage of Covid-19 tests are returning a positive result, which could indicate an increase in infections.
“We should expect more cases,” Luo said. “I don’t know if they’re measured in the way cases are currently measured, but in general, I think we need to see more people who are sick. I definitely do.”
Since people are mostly testing for Covid-19 at home and not reporting their results, official counts may not detect an increase in cases as quickly.
The BQ variant of Omicron has now dominated infections in the United States. BQ.1 and its derivatives BQ.1.1 is a descendant of BA.5. They have five and six key mutations in their spike protein, respectively, which help them evade immunity caused by vaccines and infections.
For the week ending November 19th, Estimation of CDC Its BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 caused about half of all new Covid-19 cases in the United States. But so far they’ve gotten the upper hand without much impact.
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have leveled off over the past four weeks.But it’s not gone: over 300 on average americans die 3,400 people hospitalized every day With Covid-19, according to CDC data.
No one knows what the BQ variants will be. Many experts say they hope we won’t see the big waves of the past winter, and it’s nothing like the original Omicron variant.
There are many reasons for optimism.
First, there is the experience of other countries such as the UK, where BQ.1 has beaten its rivals to dominate infections, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths. fellThe same thing happened in France and Germany, says Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert who heads the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
“Just before the subvariant entered, the number of cases increased in France and Germany. Then the subvariant entered and the number of cases actually decreased,” he said.
Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, believes that our behavior and social contacts are factors that determine whether this epidemic will increase.
He thinks we’ll likely see an increase in cases that could peak around the second week of January, as in previous years, but it’s unlikely that it will have a significant impact on hospitalizations and deaths. I don’t think so.
That’s probably because BQ.1’s benefits are gradual rather than dramatic, says Andrew Pekos, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“It’s probably a bit more of a fitness benefit, so we’re seeing a gradual replacement without a big change in total Covid-19 cases,” he said.
It’s not that BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have no effect at all. They have shown remarkable resistance to antibodies that can be used to protect and treat people vulnerable to severe Covid-19 infection. There are good reasons for people to be cautious when they are around someone who is.
But these subspecies will land when herd immunity is at an all-time high thanks to vaccines and infectious diseases. This is a very different setting from the virus Omicron encountered when it emerged a year before him, and it should also help dampen the wave ahead, Pekosz said.
“Right now, many people are getting boosted and vaccinated, and people have some immunity from Omicron infection, so the population context in which subspecies emerge is very, very different,” he said. “I think all the indications are the best part of the scenario, in that we don’t see a significant increase in cases.”
If there is reason to worry about BQ in the US, it could be: CDC data shows that two-thirds of the population has completed the initial series of Covid-19 vaccines, and only 11% of those eligible get their bivalent booster renewed. In the UK, 89% of the population aged 12+ has completed the primary series, with 70% boosted.
A new study shows that a country’s vaccination coverage is more important than any other factor when it comes to the impact of variants on the population.
Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists recently completed Investigation Delve into what caused the impact of 13 dominant coronavirus variants in 213 countries as they transitioned from one to another. This study includes data up to the end of September and was published as a preprint prior to peer review.
Of the 14 variables that influenced the speed and height of the new Covid-19 wave, population vaccination coverage was by far the most important.
The number of previous cases in the country, the percentage of people wearing masks, the median income, and the percentage of the population over 65 were second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Senior research author Bete Korver, a lab fellow in the Theoretical Biology and Biophysics Group at Los Alamos, said how well other variants coexist when new variants emerge is also an important factor. I’m here.
She points to the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, and how it performed in the UK and US.
“It was very fast when it went through England, but much slower in the Americas,” Korver said.
By the time Alpha reached the US, we had evolved our own variants from California and New York. That role is here.
The CDC is tracking more than 10 Omicron subspecies soups causing cases in the United States, and their diversity may help dampen waves during the winter months.
But Korber makes no predictions. She said it was too difficult to know what would happen, and she pointed to Asia as her source of uncertainty.
Asian countries have been battling waves caused by recombinant XBB, a subspecies with little presence in the United States. BQ’s subspecies came later, but she says it’s impressive against her XBB, which has a very high immune evasion ability.
“BQ really stands out,” says Korber. “So I don’t think it’s possible to say for sure yet what could happen in the United States.”
“For me, it’s a good time to wear a mask, if possible,” she said. Masks protect not only the wearer, but those around them. “And if you’re eligible and it’s the right time for you, get a booster,” especially as we gather around the table to feast with friends and family.
“It’s time to take a little extra care to prevent waves from happening that we don’t want to see, or at least make it a smaller bump,” Korber said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/health/covid-19-thanksgiving-bq/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New variant, family gatherings could lead to more Covid-19 after holidays, but experts don’t expect serious surge
- Imrans defense rights struck out in defamation case
- Death of Councilor Judi Billing
- COVID, RSV, influenza, streptococci
- Henry Cavill Is The Greatest Superman Actor Of All Time, Says Dwayne Johnson
- Strike mandates in Scotland push for improved NHS pay offer
- Should you dress to play online slots?
- A redesign of Google Home is rolling out for those who joined the public preview
- UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) | PRI website
- Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
- Vikram Gokhales’ family refute reports of actor deaths; Urges fans to keep praying for him
- Italy beat USA in doubles to reach Davis Cup semifinals