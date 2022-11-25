A holiday gathering?Plan around your weakest link





Chicago (CBS) — Two respiratory viruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, are surging as Americans enter their third pandemic holiday season. CBS 2 invited experts to ask how people can safely gather and enjoy their holiday festivities. Dr. Katrine Wallace is an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She also has a large following on her social media platforms, posting videos to inform viewers about the pandemic, debunking misinformation, and giving advice on how best to prevent getting sick. Her number one piece of advice is to plan gatherings around the most vulnerable family members. Vulnerable communities include immunocompromised people, children and the elderly. Dr. Wallace said the COVID-19 mitigation measures are effective against all three viruses. Some examples: Get a rapid COVID test before you go to a gathering

Stay home if you have symptoms, even if you feel like you have an allergy

Get the latest on COVID and flu vaccines

Wear a mask if you have a particularly vulnerable family member

Wash your hands frequently (this is most effective against RSV) “It’s the Swiss cheese model,” she said. “Each layer of Swiss cheese has a hole in it that the virus can penetrate. But if you line up all the layers, you’re more protected.” according to CDC, this year’s flu surge is on a steep trajectory and unseasonably early compared to the past 5-10 years. In less than a month, Illinois moved from a low to high outpatient flu category. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“Chicago also saw an increase in childhood respiratory hospitalizations over the same period last year, largely caused by respiratory syncytial virus,” Dr. Wallace said. “The problem is that the flu is right behind us now and is on the rise in this age group.” She also told CBS 2 that almost 100 percent of children are infected with RSV by the age of two. Babies born before or during the pandemic have not yet had this exposure. So many babies are now exposed to these viruses at the same time. Chicago Department of Public Health

Dr. Wallace said now is a good time to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu before the winter surge and winter break.You can find vaccination clinics in Chicago here or anywhere in the US here. at home vaccination Also available for all households in Chicago.

