A local kindergarten child living a happy life while recovering from diabetes





Corpus Christi, TX — Five-year-old Aria Riojas is a ball of positive energy and a colorful personality. She probably won’t even know she has type 1 diabetes unless she sees the gadget worn on her arm. She was diagnosed when she was 7 months old. “She started vomiting and was having trouble breathing. I met them at the hospital, according to what my wife told me at the time,” said father Andrew Riojas. “They were looking for her for a respiratory infection. And you know the flu. We didn’t know what was going on. Now that I think about it, how helpless you are.” It’s just scary to think about how you feel.” Andrew said it took hours for hospital medical professionals to discover she had diabetes. did not consider measuring blood sugar until recommended by a doctor. Before a certain doctor saw Aria’s information, medical practitioners had previously recommended that Aria be tested using bone marrow. Her parents were warned that the surgery would be painful. “A doctor in the back picked up a chart and said, ‘Has anyone checked this girl’s blood sugar?’ And everyone was looking around in a whisper, no no no. And “They checked her blood sugar, and I don’t remember how high it was, but it was high,” Andrew recalled. Crazy, we never saw that doctor again. I always wanted to say thank you because he saved my daughter’s life.” Type 1 diabetes is a serious autoimmune disease that occurs when the pancreas fails to produce insulin. Treatment is a lifelong process, but Aria, who has managed diabetes for over four years, seems to know the drill. “If my numbers are down, I have to eat something. And if my numbers are high, I need to take insulin or something. I also know that I can’t run when my numbers are down,” she said. said. Aliah wears a sensor that monitors blood sugar levels. Her parents keep track of her with a smartphone app. An alarm will also go off every 15 minutes reminding you to check on her. She also has an insulin pump. Her parents said they also control what she eats. “At a young age, she knew so well what was going on that she wasn’t even afraid to be poked. It was just part of her life,” her father said. It takes a team effort to help your child manage diabetes. Andrew noted that Aria started her kindergarten this year and said her teachers, school nurses, and other staff have all been great assets in helping her stay healthy. I was. Diabetes rates in children are rising, according to the National Institutes of Health. According to 2020 National Diabetes statistics, 210,000 people under the age of 20 in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes. There is currently no cure and lifelong treatment is required. Click here for treatment options. If you or someone you know suffers from diabetes, the Coastal Bend Health Education Center offers classes to help you learn how to control your diabetes. Pre-registration is required by calling (866)-524-1408.

