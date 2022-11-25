Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 233 confirmed cases, 8 deaths.Latest updates, vaccinations, symptoms





According to Burihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 233 measles cases have been confirmed in Mumbai and eight have died. Areas surrounding Mumbai include 37 in Biwandi, 28 in Thane, 17 in Nashik, 15 in Thane Rural, 11 in Akora, 10 each in Nashik and Yavatmal, and 9 each in Kalyang Dhonvivari and Vasai Vilar. 51 cases were recorded. Given the rising number of measles cases, the center has alerted states and federal territories about low measles vaccination coverage. In its recommendations, the Center said the average measles- and rubella-containing vaccine (MRCV) coverage among eligible beneficiaries is also well below the national average. Measles outbreaks: vaccination and awareness The center directed states to boost measles and rubella vaccines for all children aged 9 months to 5 years living in vulnerable areas. The PTI report, citing P Ashok Babu, Co-Director General of the Ministry of Health, said the doses were for primary doses of 9-12 months for the first dose and 16-24 months for the second dose. He said it will be added to the vaccination schedule. Babu also said that in areas where more than 10% of measles cases are under 9 months of age, all children aged 6 to 9 months should be given MRCV. He also noted that doses of MRCV have been administered to this cohort in an “Outbreak Response Immunization” (ORI) mode, so that children were treated for 1st and 2nd doses of MRCV according to primary (routine) measles and rubella. should also be covered by vaccination schedules. Burihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to Mumbai residents to get their children vaccinated against measles. Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Early symptoms of measles include a high fever, red eyes, a runny nose, and small white spots inside the mouth. A rash develops gradually after a few days, starting at the top of the face and neck and slowly spreading downwards. Young children who lack proper nutrition, including vitamins, especially those with weak immune systems, are at increased risk of contracting measles. Also read: Measles outbreak: Center sends high-level team to Mumbai Also read: Measles outbreak: Center rushes high-level teams to Ranch, Ahmedabad, Malappuram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/lifestyle/health/story/measles-outbreak-in-mumbai-233-confirmed-cases-8-deaths-latest-updates-vaccinations-and-symptoms-354149-2022-11-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos