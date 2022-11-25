Arizona’s first childhood flu death of the 2022 season.Doctors also warn against RSV, COVID





Phoenix (3TV/CBS 5) — Today, as loved ones gather to celebrate the holidays, doctors in Arizona warn that the virus is spreading rapidly. Arizona reported its first childhood flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some people are worried about the triple demic. With the flu, RSV, and her COVID-19 combination spreading this season, doctors say parents should stay vigilant and take precautions. “Unfortunately, every year there are deaths from the flu,” says Gary Kirkilas, Ph.D., of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Doctors are sounding the alarm, saying there are not just one, but three viruses parents need to watch out for this year. “Unfortunately, these viruses, COVID, RSV and flu, are now a regular part of our season,” he said. He said cases of these viruses are spiking rapidly in Arizona hospitals. deaf,” said Kirkiras. Most children recover, but it’s not an easy road for others. “But unfortunately there is always a small subset that requires hospitalization. Usually young children under the age of 2, especially under the age of 1. But it can happen to any child. Fortunately. And it’s a small subset that requires hospitalization, and an even smaller subset that pass as a result of these infections,” Kirkilas said. Will Humble of the Arizona Department of Public Health said, “When RSV is present, it’s very difficult to avoid. He added that while RSV may not be preventable, COVID-19 and the flu are preventable. “Get your kids vaccinated. This is one of the most frustrating things I’ve ever seen in my career. Watching COVID-19 make another wave , developed a brand new vaccine that targets a new variant of the virus, and we want to know that only 11% of Arizonas have received that vaccine,” Humble said. He says both vaccines are readily available at your local pharmacy or pediatrician’s office. Doctors also tell him to wash his hands often and clean toys and surfaces regularly. Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

