‘I’m back with vengeance’: Flu season gets off to a roaring start in Alberta





"It's a fast and tough season. It's very remarkable in that it's generally a lot more than what we're used to." Ajin Ghafari/Postmedia Article content Hundreds of Albertans have been hospitalized with the flu, and 12 people have died from the infection since the flu season began last month, as the virus spreads faster. Alberta Health data released Thursday showed 1,566 new laboratory-confirmed influenza cases were recorded in the week ending Nov. 19. The 12 flu deaths this year include six new cases reported on Thursday. The dead include her two children, ages 1 to 4 and her 5 to 9 years, and her seven children from Alberta, who are over 70 years old. These numbers represent a positive start to the flu season in Alberta following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the spread of respiratory infections was significantly reduced. "It's been a fast and tough season. It's been very remarkable in that it's generally a lot more than what we're used to," Dr. James Dickinson told The Postmedia. He is a professor at Cumming College of Medicine and runs Alberta's Community Flu Surveillance Program. He said the dominant flu strain was influenza A H3N2, which also caused a spike in cases late last season. "This is a pick-up from the same virus we saw in early summer. It disappeared over the summer and is now back with a bang." There have also been some cases of influenza A H1N1, and the strain is likely to cause serious illness, including hospitalization, Dickinson said. He predicted that current H3N2 strains will peak within the next few weeks, but the H1N1 virus could cause a second peak later in the season during the holiday season. "It's often difficult to predict, but in my opinion it's likely to happen," Dickinson said.

Alberta's first reported flu death includes 4-year-old child 'Take simple daily actions to prevent the spread': Alberta's new CMOH against surge in respiratory disease Plagued by rising respiratory illnesses, Alberta Children's Hospital seeks to expand ER capacity 'The flu is here': Alberta launches flu shots as virus begins to spread After two years of calm, Alberta could face severe flu season Alberta has lagged behind in flu vaccination coverage this year. As of November 19, 20.5% of Alberta had been vaccinated against influenza so far this year. In contrast, 27% of Albertans rolled up their sleeves for a shot in his 2021-22 season, and 37% did the same in 2020-21. This is the highest percentage ever in Alberta. Alberta's new chief medical officer, Dr. Mark Joffe, encouraged parents to vaccinate their children against the flu in an email shared by the school board on Wednesday. For all children 6 months and older. under 5 years old can do Book Immunization Online at Alberta Health Services Clinic Or by calling 811, older children can get vaccines at pharmacies or clinics. He said there has been a significant increase in "cough and fever-like illnesses" in schools in recent weeks, and while most children who get the flu recover without complications, some are very sick. becomes ill and requires hospital treatment. "This flu season is more severe than we've seen in years, and we're concerned that the disease will continue to disrupt schools, sports, and upcoming holiday gatherings. Joffe also encouraged the use of masks, especially in crowded indoor environments. Jim Wells/Postmedia Immunization coverage is much higher among older people in Alberta, with 57% of people aged 65 and over being vaccinated. Dickinson noted that special vaccine formulations containing higher antigen doses are available for the elderly, intended to provide additional protection for high-risk groups. The devastating impact of a community-wide respiratory disease, a combination of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, provides motivation for Albertans to get vaccinated should do. "The message should be that this is not a good thing, and it would be much better to prevent or reduce it. Vaccines reduce the chances of getting infected, but they also reduce the intensity if you do get it." You're less likely to go to ," Dickinson said. "It seems like a good idea to me." [email protected] twitter: @jasonfherring

