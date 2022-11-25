RSV cases are on the rise.Mothers share family experiences with virus





Rapid City, South Dakota (KEVN) – Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. Most of the time that means spending time with family, but you may have some unwelcome guests this year.Influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are prevalent. Hitting children hard. “My husband specifically asked if we were going to take the baby home? And he wouldn’t tell us if we were. Every time I left the hospital, I couldn’t help but wonder if we would have to go all the way home alone.” This was the reality for Levy and her two-week-old daughter, Ray Big Crow. “We started noticing that she started with a stuffy nose and then just had a fever. As a new mother, she was told that if she had a fever she needed to be taken to an ambulance. And we did,” said LeeVi. “I think the other two of us or the other kids didn’t really know what they were fighting because they hadn’t been through it before. What to look out for? I wasn’t sure, but I kept thinking something was wrong and she wasn’t getting any better.” In recent weeks, there has been a marked increase in infant respiratory viruses. Just last week, according to the CDC, Recorded 8987 positive RSV teststwice as much as a year ago. Dr. Kimberly Hashagen of Rapid City Medical Center said: “yes less than 6 months oldEspecially if the child is born prematurely, it can be difficult to cope with any underlying medical conditions. “ some common Symptoms of RSV These include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. But Hushagen says some symptoms should be more worrisome. “If the fever is on the fifth day, I want to check for pneumonia or an ear infection. Otherwise, if I have difficulty breathing, I will grunt to breathe. It’s called a contraction, and the child will have extra Use your muscles to help you breathe and pull in under or between your ribs. looks dry. Hushagen added that while this is a typical time for these viruses, the easing of COVID-19 precautions may be the reason they are all on the rise at once. LeeVi Big Crow said her daughter Allison got worse within 24 hours and started trusting her intuition when something didn’t feel right. “While all this is going on, think about how we got here. We did everything we had to do, but there were no visitors, and I made people who came in wash their hands, and I “She’s been fully sedated and intubated and it’s heartbreaking to see your baby like that.” There really is no other way to do it.” Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

