Asthma attacks increase as COVID restrictions are lifted.health





Friday, November 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk of severe asthma attacks doubled in the UK as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. COVID isn’t more likely to cause asthma attacks than other respiratory infections, but safety measures like wearing masks and reducing socializing may have kept these attacks at bay, a new study says. suggests the author of “Our study was observational and cannot prove causation. ) is likely to help reduce infections, and respiratory disease is moving forward,” said the study’s first author. Adrian Martineau said in a news release from Queen Mary University of London. He is a clinical professor of respiratory infections and immunity at the university. The researchers examined data from over 2,300 adults with asthma who participated in the university’s COVIDENCE UK study between November 2020 and April 2022. Participants completed a monthly online questionnaire asking about face covering use, social mixing, and asthma symptoms. COVID restrictions were imposed in the spring of 2020. From April 2021, restrictions on social mixing and the requirement for face coverings will begin to be relaxed in the UK. Fewer people wore face coverings when restrictions were lifted. They were more likely to mix socially.The study found that people were at increased risk of COVID and other acute respiratory infections afterward. “It’s also encouraging that COVID-19 was not significantly more likely to trigger asthma attacks in study participants compared to other respiratory infections,” said study co-authors. Florence Tideman, note some of the other results. At the time of the study, she was a university statistician and epidemiologist. In April 2021 responses, less than 2% of study participants said they had had a severe asthma attack in the previous month. By January 2022, nearly 4% had experienced a serious attack in the past month. More than 300 million people worldwide have asthma, with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing and coughing. The findings were recently published in the journal rib cageIt was also presented at the British Thoracic Society on 23rd November. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. asthma. Source: Queen Mary University of London, News Release, 23 November 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidenova.com/lifestyles/health/as-covid-restrictions-lifted-asthma-attacks-rose/article_15b09569-934f-51f0-bafb-0734950323e0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos