Despite workload concerns, GPs back December nurses’ strike





The GP has expressed support for upcoming nurses’ strikes scheduled for Dec. 15 and 20, which could increase the burden of care. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) today announced the dates of its planned strike. This is the largest strike action by nurses in the history of the NHS. GPs usually see an uptick in cases just before the holidays, but Dr Farzana Hussein of East London GP says she supports the strike. She told Pulse, “It’s such a sad day that nurses have to go on strike. I’m supportive because I don’t think we’re paying nurses enough.” But her main fear is that it will have a “huge ripple effect.” Seven million people are waiting for specialist care after a GP referral. “This strike will definitely make things worse,” she said. Dr Dave Triska, GP in Surrey, told Pulse that he “expects an additional administrative burden” due to the strike and is “willing to absorb it”. “I fully support the strike of nurses by the current government’s endless cuts in real wages,” he added. Tyneside GP Dr Paul Evans said: “It is almost certain that the strike will affect GPs. GPs will be expected to have an increased workload. But he added: “On a personal level, as a member of the BMA Council, I am fully aware that my nursing colleagues are campaigning to restore fair wages.” I support you.” Dr Ivan Camphor, President of Merseyside GP GPC, said: , such as diabetes. “I completely understand why they want to strike, but it would have a huge impact on primary care patients. “Nurses have a reason to strike because of their wage structure. However, pay raise levels must be sustainable and achievable. Meanwhile, the Humberside LMC newsletter warns clinics that “during industrial action, demand for more general care will be created in affected areas, putting significant pressure on access for all patients.” I am warning you. “For patient safety and staff health, we recommend following a rigorous workload management process,” it said. RCN is Call for a 5% nurse wage hike above inflation, equivalent to a 17% rise. Nurses will continue to provide emergency care, but regular services will be affected on strike days. GP practice nurses are not obligated to participate in strikes. The strikes took place in hospitals, communities and mental health trusts in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, securing full powers in the RCN vote. But Scottish nurses A last-minute “final” salary offer from the Scottish government of a 7.5% raise. pulse survey Take our survey for a chance to win £250 in John Lewis Tokens

