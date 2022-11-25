Health
CDC reports nearly 40 million children are dangerously vulnerable to growing measles threat
Credit: CDC
25 November 2022 – Measles vaccination coverage has declined steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 40 million children will not receive the measles vaccine in 2021, a record high. 25 million children did not receive her first dose, and 14.7 million more of her children did not receive her second dose, according to a World Health Organization (WHO)-US joint publication. is indicated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report. This decline represents a significant setback in global progress towards achieving and sustaining measles elimination, leaving millions of children vulnerable.
In 2021, it is estimated that 9 million people worldwide will be infected with measles and 128,000 will die. 22 countries have experienced large and devastating outbreaks. Declining vaccination coverage, weakening measles surveillance, continued interruptions and delays in immunization efforts due to COVID-19, and the large outbreaks that continue into 2022 make measles an imminent threat in all regions of the world. means to be
“The pandemic paradox is that while a vaccine against COVID-19 was developed in record time and deployed into the largest vaccination campaign in history, routine vaccination programs were severely disrupted, leaving millions of people The failure of children to receive life-saving vaccinations against deadly diseases, like measles.” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said:“Getting immunization programs on track is critical. Behind every statistic in this report are children at risk of preventable diseases.”
The situation is serious. Measles, one of the most contagious human viruses, is almost completely preventable by vaccination. To protect communities and achieve and sustain measles elimination, more than 95% of two doses of measles-containing vaccines should be covered to create herd immunity. The world is far behind, with only 81% of children receiving their first measles-containing vaccine and 71% receiving two doses of measles-containing vaccines. They have the lowest primary measles vaccination coverage in the world since 2008, although coverage varies by country.
Urgent global action needed
Measles everywhere is a threat everywhere as the virus can spread rapidly across multiple communities and borders. No WHO region has achieved and sustained measles elimination. Since 2016, 10 previously measles-free countries have experienced outbreaks and re-established transmission.
“The record number of unvaccinated, measles-prone children demonstrates the serious damage immunization systems have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, Ph.D. “Measles epidemics demonstrate weaknesses in immunization programs, but public health officials are using the epidemic response to identify communities at risk, understand the causes of vaccination shortages, and provide We can provide tailored solutions to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.”
In 2021, approximately 61 million measles vaccinations were postponed or missed due to COVID-19-related immunization campaign delays in 18 countries. Delays increase the risk of measles epidemics, so it’s time for public health officials to accelerate vaccination efforts and step up surveillance. CDC and WHO are working together at global, regional, national and local levels to prioritize efforts to find and immunize all unprotected children, including those who have been missed in the last two years. We seek coordinated and cooperative action by our partners.
Measles outbreaks demonstrate the vulnerability of immunization programs and other critical health services. To reduce the risk of outbreaks, national and global stakeholders should invest in robust surveillance systems. Under the Immunization Agenda 2030 Global Immunization Strategy, global immunization partners are committed to rapidly detecting outbreaks, responding to emergencies, and reaching all children not yet protected from vaccine-preventable diseases. We remain committed to supporting investments to strengthen surveillance as a means of immunization.
More information about measles
For more information on CDC’s global measles immunization efforts, please visit: cdc.gov/globalhealth/measles.
For more information on WHO’s measles response and support, please visit: who.int/factsheet/measles.
quotes from partners
“Since 2001, the American Red Cross has mobilized volunteers in 47 countries around the world to deliver life-saving vaccines to vulnerable communities. We and our partners in the global Red Cross movement are committed to averting unnecessary deaths by closing the existing immunity gap and It is imperative that we work together to ensure that no one suffers from vaccine-preventable diseases.” Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross.
“The drastic drop in measles coverage is alarming. Gavi is helping low-income countries get their routine immunization programs back on track, and through MR&I’s Outbreak Response Fund, we are supporting global outbreak response efforts. As an Alliance, we will go further with targeted efforts to reach children and communities with zero doses who are not consistently receiving immunizations and other essential services. This is fundamental to reducing outbreaks and keeping health systems strong and resilient in the face of other threats.” Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi.
“The plunge in measles immunization coverage should set off all alarms. There is no time to waste, we must work urgently to get a life-saving vaccine to every last child.” Elizabeth Cassens, President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation
“For three years, we have been sounding the alarm about declining immunization coverage and increasing risks to global child health. Measles, a deadly, vaccine-preventable disease, is rampant, causing illness and death.There is a slim chance to urgently make up for lost land and protect every child through measles immunization. We have no choice but now is the time to take decisive action.” Efrem Tekle Lemango, UNICEF Chief of Immunization.
Source: CDC
