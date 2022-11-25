Health
NHS cancer care severely disrupted by nurses’ strike action NHS
When the first of a series of planned nurses’ strikes begins next month, cancer treatments will be suspended and patients will be unable to access some treatments.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is nearing a final decision on which areas of cancer services will be affected and which will be protected and when. nurses go on strike On December 15th and 20th, for the first time in the union’s 106-year history.
Cancer treatment includes many types of procedures, including diagnostic tests such as scans and x-rays, chemotherapy and radiation therapy sessions, and emergency surgery to remove tumors.
RCN members are voted to strike At the time, most hospitals and other NHS care providers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland showed strength against calls by ministers for wage increases of 5% above inflation, according to trade union sources.
Senior sources said the strike was expected to last 12 hours on both days, likely between 8am and 8pm.
The unprecedented work stoppage could seriously disrupt care and be the first in the world. A series of strikes during the winter And in the spring NHS staff, including junior doctors and paramedics, will join.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said on BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Friday that “services such as oncology would be excluded or exempt from any strike action”, although scans and other It added that it was too early to specify whether services such as checks would be available. Stop or continue.
asked about Colonoscopya diagnostic test used to detect bowel cancer, said Cullen.
However, apparently acknowledging that some cancer treatments will be suspended on strike days, she added: Those that fall under these specific descriptions are disregarded. ”
RCN has nearly completed a detailed list of services across the range. NHS Those that affect medical care and those that do not. Early next week, we plan to finalize that list before a meeting to brief the NHS agencies in each of the three countries.
RCN said it confirmed the date after the British government declined an offer of formal and detailed negotiations as an alternative to strike.
“It’s been over two weeks since ministers confirmed that our members felt unfair enough to go on strike for the first time,” Karen said. Refused, ministers chose to strike instead.
“They have the power and means to stop this by initiating serious talks to address our controversy. Nurse Staff are taken for granted and have experienced enough underpaid, unsafe staffing and failure to provide patients with the care they deserve. “
The strike is taking place after a series of individual votes were held in the NHS Trust and Board, rather than a single national vote.
At over 40% of hospitals, mental health and community services in England, voter turnout is too low for nurses to be eligible to strike. However, in all Northern Ireland health boards and in Wales he can take action in all but one health board.
Mr Cullen said the British government chose to strike rather than listen to nursing staff, adding: “If you turn your back on the nurses, you turn your back on the patients.”
she said she didn’t recognize Number proposed by the Secretary of Health Wage demands from the RCN suggest equating to a 19.2% pay increase at a cost of £10bn a year.
“If [the health secretary Steve] Berkley wants to see me, and he can avoid these strikes if we go around the table and stop spinning and start talking,” she said. It’s wide open day and night, and I’ll be able to handle myself as well as my team on behalf of the nursing staff.”
RCNs are Around £1,400 pay raise awarded over the summer, experienced nurses fell 20% in real terms due to successive sub-inflation awards since 2010. It said the economic arguments against paying nursing staff fairly were clear when billions of pounds were spent on agency staff to fill gaps in the workforce.
Last year, 25,000 nursing staff across the UK left the Register of Nurses and Midwives Council, saying low wages are leading to staff shortages across the country and impacting patient safety. In the UK alone, there are 47,000 unfilled NHS registered nurse posts.
Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streetting said: Patients are already unable to receive treatment on time. Strike action is the last thing they need, but the government is making this happen. Patients will never forgive the Conservatives for this negligence. ”
Barclay said he was “very grateful” to the nurses for their hard work and deeply regretted going on strike. He said the request was “not affordable.”
“Our priority is keeping patients safe,” he said. “The NHS has been working through a plan to minimize disruption and ensure emergency services continue to function.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/nov/25/nhs-cancer-care-seriously-disrupted-nurse-strike-action-england-wales
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHS cancer care severely disrupted by nurses’ strike action NHS
- New Ofsted rating for children’s services in North Northamptonshire as improvements highlighted
- Flu and RSV Spread Rapidly in Gila County
- Secretary Blinken’s trip to Romania
- “Stories don’t get told the way I want them to be told” – Clint Dyer
- Trustleader aims to do all it can to ease chaos amid nurses’ strike
- Case of bird flu found in Union County backyard flock of chickens, officials say – WSOC TV
- CDC reports nearly 40 million children are dangerously vulnerable to growing measles threat
- Despite workload concerns, GPs back December nurses’ strike
- Report says every 1 percent wage increase demanded by nursing unions could fund 13,000 new nurses
- Aztecs fall to Spartans in MW semifinals
- Page, named Bird to the Academic All-District Team