Parasites may make wolf pack leaders in Yellowstone





The lives of wolves in Yellowstone are in danger. Between poaching and survival in the rugged terrain of Yellowstone National Park, gray wolves (canis lupus) walks the fine line between life and death. and, Recent research was announced in communication biology It shows that parasites may be more endangering the lives of wolves, but not as much as you might think. 46 times more likely to be pack leader infectious parasites Researchers at the University of Montana and the Yellowstone Resource Center have found that wolves are infected with parasites toxoplasma gondii They tend to be more risk-taking. Parasites cause toxoplasmosis. This is a disease that can infect almost anyone. warm-blooded animal – Mainly feline species, from domestic cats to large cats such as cougars. According to a press release, it may have no overall adverse effects on healthy, healthy wolves, but it can be fatal to young puppies and immunosuppressed wolves. Read more about wolves: Here’s Why People Tend i hate wolves.

Find out how wolves are impacting the world, not just curbing elk populations. ecosystem. According to research, cougars (same color as puma) are known to carry in Yellowstone National Park. T. Gondi. After analyzing blood samples taken from 229 anesthetized wolves and 26 years (1995 to 2020) of behavioral and distribution data, the authors of the study found that the parasite lived in areas with high cougar populations. I discovered that wolves are more likely to be infected.This shows that wolves can be infected T. Gondi Come into contact with cougars or simply be in their environment. (Credit: Kira Cassidy) Schematic representation of demographic and behavioral analysis results. Displayed at the top are three sample packs containing different cougar overlap categories and their corresponding predicted probabilities of T. gondii infection (black for seronegative, red for seropositive) and optimal demographics. based on the model. Red-filled wolves indicate the expected percentage of infected wolves out of 100%. Cougar densities ≥1.8/100km2 are represented by hatch marks. Cougar densities less than 1.8/100km2 are all areas outside the hatch marks. At the bottom are the predicted probabilities with 95% confidence intervals (grey lines) based on the best behavioral model. The two risky behaviors disperse to become pack leaders of seronegative and seropositive wolves over 24.9 months of surveillance (months wolves were monitored in this study). risky behavior The analyzed data also led researchers to believe that male and female wolves were infected. T. Gondi showed more risk-taking behaviors that could ultimately lead to individual wolf and pack fitness levels. were 11 times more likely to disperse from the herd. According to this study, infected male wolves have a 50% chance of leaving the pack within six months, while uninfected male wolves usually leave after 21 months. Infected female wolves have a 25% chance of leaving the pack within 30 months, while uninfected female wolves usually leave the pack after 48 months. Members of the Junction Butte Wolf Pack pass by a trail camera. This video shows the subtle differences in wolf behavior between individuals. (Credit: Yellowstone Cougar Project) previous research from Nature Communications suggests that T. Gondi・Infected animals, etc. hyena And rats saw an increase in boldness and testosterone production. Infected wolves can lead herds into high-risk areas that overlap with cougars and other large predators. Studies show that this increases the risk of infection in uninfected wolves, creating a feedback loop that may lead to more risky behavior in the future.

