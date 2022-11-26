Health
Bird flu continues to threaten poultry farms, leading to higher prices
Although the buzz around bird flu has subsided since this summer, poultry experts warn that the virus remains a concern, with new cases reported this fall.
Since February, millions of chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious outbreak. If the virus is found on a farm, officials recommend killing the entire herd.
As of Monday, 25 commercial flocks, 9 backyard flocks and more than 4.3 million birds are affected by the outbreak. The latest confirmed flock on November 3 was from a Lehigh County commercial turkey flock that affected 28,500 birds, according to the State Department of Agriculture.
What does this mean for local farmers in York County?
In particular, changes in the supply chain could affect favorite foods this holiday season, said John Bonney, assistant professor of poultry science at the University of Agricultural Sciences and leader of the poultry team at Pennsylvania State University. increase.
“There may be some stress in the market, but I think those products are still available,” Boney said. We may see an increase in
Aside from bird flu outbreaks, local poultry farmers are suffering as a result of the cost of their goods. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, for example, has affected the cost of feed and grains, and Ukraine is a big supplier of raw materials used in animal feed, Bonney added.
more:York County drug overdose deaths continue to fall, but more needs to be done
more:More allegations fly as live band members deal with fallout from ThinkLoud
more:What’s Next for York’s Devix After ‘The Voice’ Drops?
Wholesale turkey prices hit a record high after a difficult year for US flocks. A particularly deadly strain of bird flu, first reported on Indiana turkey farms in February, wiped out 49 million turkeys and other poultry in 46 states this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As a result, the per capita supply of turkey in the United States is at its lowest level since 1986, said Mark Jordan, executive director of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Leap Market Analytics. Jordan said wholesale prices for 8- to 16-pound frozen turkey chickens, which he typically buys for Thanksgiving, hit $1.77 per pound in November, from the same month last year. forecast to rise by 28%.
Bird flu has also pushed egg prices into record territory, Anderson said. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the second week of November, 12 Grade A eggs sold for an average of $2.28, more than double his price the year before.
Prices for corn and soybean meal used to feed chickens have risen, so egg prices would have been higher even without the flu, Anderson said. , its loss of supply has sent global prices skyrocketing.
However, there is some peace of mind for farmers.
>> Consider subscribing to support local journalism.
Bonnie said farmers could be compensated for the value of their poultry by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, even though the flock was wiped out.
Moreover, experts hope that the disease will subside as the annual waterfowl migration ends soon.
“I’ve looked at supermarkets, at least here in central Pennsylvania, and they seem to have plenty of turkey available. I haven’t seen a shortage,” Bonnie added. I think you can get it, but it might be a little more expensive.”
Alex Baroga, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, said even though some turkeys could be more expensive this year, consumers are hoping grocers will offer perks and special discounts. It should be noted that it continues.
“Look where you shop,” Baroga said. “Often, retailers offer holiday discounts, Thanksgiving discounts, and reward programs.”
Regardless of the type of poultry York County residents buy this holiday season, Bonnie emphasized one key point. Bird flu is not a food safety issue.
“These animals affected by highly pathogenic avian flu are not sent to grocery stores,” Bonnie said. So even if for some reason you are asymptomatic, you are being tested. “
In the rare event that an avian flu-infected poultry product enters your supply chain, cooking the animal at 165 degrees Fahrenheit can eliminate the potential illness.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2022/11/25/avian-flu-continues-to-threaten-poultry-farms-leading-to-higher-prices/69674348007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bird flu continues to threaten poultry farms, leading to higher prices
- Bird flu continues to threaten poultry farms, leading to higher prices
- Pakistani government’s ‘official notice’ for Imran Khan’s rally tomorrow
- 2022 | Queens researchers join $2.3 million international project to investigate gravity | tidings
- Senegal beats Qatar, putting World Cup hosts on the brink of early exit
- Parasites may make wolf pack leaders in Yellowstone
- Chris Christie enters the White House. Job One attacks Donald Trump.
- ‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct
- Google Maps and Keep no longer available on Wear OS 2
- Nearly 40 million children are dangerously susceptible to increased measles threat [EN/AR/RU/ZH] – world
- Davis Cup: Coric beat Kokkinakis to give Croatia a 1-0 lead in the semi-finals
- Google Pixel Black Friday 2022 Deal: Get a Pixel for Less Than $400!