Bird flu continues to threaten poultry farms, leading to higher prices

Although the buzz around bird flu has subsided since this summer, poultry experts warn that the virus remains a concern, with new cases reported this fall.

Since February, millions of chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious outbreak. If the virus is found on a farm, officials recommend killing the entire herd.

As of Monday, 25 commercial flocks, 9 backyard flocks and more than 4.3 million birds are affected by the outbreak. The latest confirmed flock on November 3 was from a Lehigh County commercial turkey flock that affected 28,500 birds, according to the State Department of Agriculture.

What does this mean for local farmers in York County?

In particular, changes in the supply chain could affect favorite foods this holiday season, said John Bonney, assistant professor of poultry science at the University of Agricultural Sciences and leader of the poultry team at Pennsylvania State University. increase.

“There may be some stress in the market, but I think those products are still available,” Boney said. We may see an increase in

Aside from bird flu outbreaks, local poultry farmers are suffering as a result of the cost of their goods. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, for example, has affected the cost of feed and grains, and Ukraine is a big supplier of raw materials used in animal feed, Bonney added.

Wholesale turkey prices hit a record high after a difficult year for US flocks. A particularly deadly strain of bird flu, first reported on Indiana turkey farms in February, wiped out 49 million turkeys and other poultry in 46 states this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, the per capita supply of turkey in the United States is at its lowest level since 1986, said Mark Jordan, executive director of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Leap Market Analytics. Jordan said wholesale prices for 8- to 16-pound frozen turkey chickens, which he typically buys for Thanksgiving, hit $1.77 per pound in November, from the same month last year. forecast to rise by 28%.

Bird flu has also pushed egg prices into record territory, Anderson said. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the second week of November, 12 Grade A eggs sold for an average of $2.28, more than double his price the year before.

Prices for corn and soybean meal used to feed chickens have risen, so egg prices would have been higher even without the flu, Anderson said. , its loss of supply has sent global prices skyrocketing.

However, there is some peace of mind for farmers.

Bonnie said farmers could be compensated for the value of their poultry by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, even though the flock was wiped out.

Moreover, experts hope that the disease will subside as the annual waterfowl migration ends soon.

“I’ve looked at supermarkets, at least here in central Pennsylvania, and they seem to have plenty of turkey available. I haven’t seen a shortage,” Bonnie added. I think you can get it, but it might be a little more expensive.”

Alex Baroga, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, said even though some turkeys could be more expensive this year, consumers are hoping grocers will offer perks and special discounts. It should be noted that it continues.

“Look where you shop,” Baroga said. “Often, retailers offer holiday discounts, Thanksgiving discounts, and reward programs.”

Regardless of the type of poultry York County residents buy this holiday season, Bonnie emphasized one key point. Bird flu is not a food safety issue.

“These animals affected by highly pathogenic avian flu are not sent to grocery stores,” Bonnie said. So even if for some reason you are asymptomatic, you are being tested. “

In the rare event that an avian flu-infected poultry product enters your supply chain, cooking the animal at 165 degrees Fahrenheit can eliminate the potential illness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.