Pediatric Respiratory Case, Influenza Strain Pacific NW Hospital





Pacific Northwest children’s hospital struggles to maintain enough space for younger patients, reports being over capacity amid mounting strain from surge in respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations Some hospitals do. Common Respiratory Diseases Surge Nationwide called respiratory syncytial virus, can cause serious breathing problems in babies. RSV cases dropped dramatically two years before him as the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools, nurseries and businesses. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first child death from influenza was reported Wednesday since the 2019-2020 season. Two hospitals in Oregon, which account for most of the state’s pediatric intensive care unit capacity, have transitioned to crisis-level care. State government standards provide guidelines for hospitals on how to provide care when resources are limited. Integration crisis:Kitsap had three emergency rooms.I only have one now and it’s flooded Similar challenges are straining nearby Washington state hospitals. Health officials said an elementary school child died of complications from the flu on November 13 in King County, home of Seattle, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. “It is a tragedy to lose a child to illness. Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of this child.” and on top of a sharp and unprecedented increase in illnesses and hospitalizations among children nationwide.” Duchin said the trend of infections and hospitalizations is likely to continue in the coming weeks. more:What You Need to Know About RSV, Flu, and Virus Myths The two hospitals in Portland are Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at Oregon Health and Science University and Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel. Cindy Hill, vice president and chief nursing officer at Randall Children’s Hospital, called the decision “heartbreaking.” “We are implementing safe solutions, including having staff working extra shifts to meet community demand for pediatric beds,” she said. news release“To create capacity, we will postpone non-urgent pediatric procedures and continue to use creative staffing options to help us provide the best possible care throughout this crisis.” more:VMFH closes St. Michael Medical Center and four other ambulatory care services The two hospitals’ decision to move to crisis standards of care came the week after Governor Kate Brown. Declared Declared a state of emergency due to an increase in the number of hospitalized children.

