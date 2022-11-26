Special campaign to address surge in measles cases in Malappuram – The New Indian Express





To express news service Thiruvananthapuram: Given the surge in measles cases among children in Malappuram district, the health department has stepped up surveillance across the province. The department will also launch a special campaign to change the district's public attitudes towards vaccination. "There is no need to worry about the situation now. Everyone should get their children vaccinated," said Health Minister Vina George. She said the department has already adopted strong containment measures to address the issue. According to the police, there are 125 infected people in the prefecture. Containment measures and coordination will be led by the Department's Additional Director of Public Health. Health officials will visit the site and implement containment measures on Saturday and Sunday. The World Health Organization has also sent representatives to engage in containment measures, the statement said. Measles is a viral disease that affects children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years. It can be prevented by inoculating MR vaccine (measles and rubella). Vaccines are usually given to children under the age of 5. The first will be given to her at 9 months and the second at 16 months after her. However, children who miss the schedule can start taking it before the age of 5. According to health experts, vaccination schedules were affected during Covid and as a result many children did not receive the MR vaccine covered by the universal immunization programme. This vaccine is provided free of charge in government hospitals. The minister said he has sufficient stocks of MR vaccine and vitamin A in the state. Symptoms of the disease include fever, fever with cough, redness, and colds. After 3 to 4 days, a rash appears on the body, followed by vomiting, loose stools, and abdominal pain. It can be transmitted through droplets from an infected person. Dehydration, pneumonia, and ear pus formation are some of the complications of measles. The formation of pus leads to meningitis. Vitamin A deficiency can complicate disease.

