



Like the rest of the United States, St. Francois County has seen an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases, but a general decline in COVID-19. RSV is a common respiratory virus that commonly causes mild cold-like symptoms. However, it can sometimes be harmful, especially for young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under 1 year of age in the United States. Tara West, an infectious disease nurse at the St. François County Health Center, said RSV is on the rise in St. François County, but numbers are not available. Parkland Health Center’s Scott Kirkley, Ph.D., said the pediatric department is seeing a spike in cases. Many people who get RSV have mild symptoms. Some people may be more affected and should take precautions to avoid contracting the virus. Infants, and adults over the age of 65, or people with weakened immune systems, can be affected by the virus. People are also reading… There are several ways to protect yourself from RSV, but no vaccine is currently available. The best way to protect children from RSV is to avoid close contact with sick people, wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their face with unwashed hands, and protect children in daycares and other facilities during RSV season. limit the amount of time spent in areas where there is a chance of infection. For adults, West should wash his hands frequently, keep his hands away from his face whenever possible, avoid close contact with sick people, cover coughs and sneezes, keep surfaces clean and disinfected, and wash his hands when sick. We recommend that you stay at home. Common RSV symptoms include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. For young infants, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity and difficulty breathing, West said. Dr. Kirkley explained that patients with cold symptoms should be diligent and take appropriate precautions, including early testing. Symptoms may be mild, especially if she was tested early to treat RSV. Rest, hydration, clearing your nose, and over-the-counter medications can all help treat RSV. Most mild cases recover within 1-2 weeks. As for influenza, West said that by the beginning of this month, the county had 123 cases, with influenza A being the most common. Flu shots are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. François County Health Center. It is also available at pharmacies. Since the beginning of this month, West said the county has confirmed 152 new COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, infection in St. Francois County is moderate. At least 34,095 people received his one dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, and at least 30,116 completed the primary vaccination. Danielle Thurman is a reporter for The Daily Journal and can be reached at: [email protected] or 573-518-3616. Get local news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

