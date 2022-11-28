WHO renames monkeypox to ‘mpox’ over racism concerns





The World Health Organization has renamed monkeypox to ‘mpox’.This is because the original name of the disease decades ago was interpreted as discriminatory and racist. The United Nations Health Organization said in a statement Monday that mpox is the new preferred name for monkeypox, and that both terms will be used in the coming year until the old name is phased out. The WHO said it was concerned by “racist and stigmatizing language” that emerged after monkeypox spread to more than 100 countries. Suggest a method,” he asked. In August, WHO begins consultation with experts The renaming of the disease came shortly after the agency declared its epidemic a global emergency. To date, more than 80,000 cases have been confirmed in dozens of countries where smallpox-related illness has never been reported. Until May, monkeypox, thought to be of animal origin, was not known to cause epidemics outside Central and West Africa. Outside of Africa, nearly all cases are found in gays, bisexuals, or other men who have sex with men.Scientists believe the disease spread to Western countries through sexual contact between participants Two raves in Belgium and SpainImmunization efforts in developed countries and targeted control interventions have brought the disease largely under control after peaking in the summer. In Africa, the disease mainly affects people who have been in contact with infected animals such as rodents and squirrels. Most monkeypox-related deaths occur in Africa, where few vaccines are available. US health officials warn it could be You can’t get rid of sickness They say it could be an ongoing threat for years to come, mostly for gay and bisexual men. Mpox was first named monkeypox in 1958 when monkeys under study in Denmark were observed to have a ‘pox-like’ disease, although monkeys are believed to be the animal host for the disease. is not considered. WHO has identified Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)this appears to be the first time an agency has attempted to rename a disease, decades after it was first named. Many other diseases, such as Japanese encephalitis, rubella, Marburg virus, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, are named after geographic regions and may now be viewed as unfavorable. I am not proposing to change it.

