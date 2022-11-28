Newly approved drug may help stage 3 of type 1 diabetes





On November 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced approval of a drug to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in patients 8 years and older who have already been diagnosed with stage 2 type 1 diabetes. Injected drugs proved effective, and only 45% of people in clinical trials developed stage 3 type 1 diabetes, compared to using the newer drugs. Of those who did not, the diagnosis was 72%.

Type 1 diabetes was once called juvenile diabetes because it most often affects children and adolescents. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) says he 0.35% of people under the age of 20 in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes. In the past, it was also called insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus because patients need more insulin to maintain their body’s needs. Since this type of diabetes is known to develop at any age, he is now known as type 1 diabetic. There is no cure for type 1 diabetes. Also, there are no precautions. Treatment relies on insulin replacement, and people with type 1 diabetes must closely monitor their blood sugar levels. According to the Mayo Clinic, risk factors include a family history, especially if a parent or sibling has type 1 diabetes. Genetics may also play a role, as some genes increase risk. Type 1 diabetes is common in two age groups. Children between the ages of 4 and 7 can be diagnosed. The second most common age group he is 10-14 years old. In addition to age, genetics, and family history, geographic factors can also be a risk. The Mayo Clinic states that the farther you go from the equator, the higher the diagnostic rate. Stages of type 1 diabetes According to 2019 statistics, 11.3% of Americans have diabetes, including 1.9 million people with type 1 diabetes. Of those with type 1 diabetes, 244,000 are children and adolescents. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), there are three stages of type 1 diabetes. Stages 1 and 2 are presymptomatic, but symptoms begin to appear with the onset of stage 3. Symptoms include polyuria (frequent urination), polydipsia (extreme thirst), weight loss, and fatigue. Another condition that can occur is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). The Mayo Clinic says diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious condition caused by a buildup of acids in the bloodstream called ketones. lose. There are symptoms specific to KDA. In addition to polyuria and polydipsia, people may have stomach pain, shortness of breath, confusion, and vomiting. A blood test may show high levels of ketones in the urine and elevated blood sugar levels. Benefits of Newly Approved Medicines Teplizumab-mzwv, also known as Tzield, can render certain cells non-productive, rendering insulin-producing cells ineffective, according to the FDA approval announcement. It may also increase the effectiveness of cells that help produce insulin. The new drug is given by an intravenous infusion to him once a day for 14 days. Side effects include headaches, rashes, and low levels of certain white blood cells. Effects of Diabetes on the Body Type 1 and type 2 diabetes can affect several parts of the body, and in 2019, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, according to the ADA. Diabetes can damage the heart and blood vessels. The consequences of damage to these organs can be heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, chest pain, and narrowing of arteries. may occur. Other areas hampered by diabetes include the kidneys, eyes and feet. Foot infections can lead to cuts, blisters, and infections severe enough to warrant amputation of toes, feet, or legs. Mouth infections can be even more prevalent because of diabetes. Bacteria are more likely to show up in the gums, leading to problems in the mouth and teeth. Skin infections and problems during pregnancy can also be caused by diabetes. It is more likely to appear if it exists. For more information on various health conditions, management and treatments, log on to vasculahealthclinics.org. Questions about heart health? Ask Dr. Haqqani. If you have any questions about cardiovascular health, including heart, blood pressure, stroke lifestyle, or other issues, we would be happy to answer them. [email protected] . Omar P. Haqqani is Director of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Vascular Health Clinics in Midland.

