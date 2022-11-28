Health
Charities find 4,900 cancer cases a year linked to deprivation
About 4,900 additional cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland each year, according to a new report.
A Cancer Research UK study highlighted the ‘serious’ and ‘unacceptable’ health inequalities facing cancer patients north of the border and called for action to address them.
This is because a recent Public Health Service for Scotland (PHS) report found that people living in the most disadvantaged areas of Scotland were 74% more likely to die of cancer than those living in the least advantaged areas. It was after
People living in Scotland’s poorest areas are at higher risk of developing cancer than those living in wealthier areas, diagnosed at a later stage when treatment is more difficult to succeed, according to a new study from Cancer Research UK. It turned out to be very likely.
The charity has developed a “bold, ambitious and well-funded” strategy for the Scottish government to ensure cancer patients are not disadvantaged by where they live or economic pressures. I am asking you to
Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research UK said:
“This groundbreaking report presents for the first time a complete picture of deprivation and cancer in Scotland, detailing the deep inequalities in health and cancer across the country.
“Currently, poor people are more likely to develop cancer, are less likely to respond to invitations for cancer screening, and face greater barriers to seeking help with underlying cancer symptoms. increase.
“The Scottish Government’s upcoming cancer program is an important opportunity to address cancer inequalities.”
Smoking and overweight, the “two biggest causes of cancer”, remain consistently high among poor people in Scotland, leading to higher rates of cancer among these groups, the report says. .
Researchers also found that screening uptake was much lower in more disadvantaged communities.
The most disadvantaged population has a 38% lower rate of colorectal cancer screening and a 32% lower rate of breast cancer screening than the least disadvantaged population.
Cancer Research UK says 4,900 cases per year equates to more than 13 new diagnoses per day that could be avoided if there were no health inequalities.
Melanie Finley, 48, a mother from Inverness with secondary breast cancer, said more should be done to ensure equality for those facing cancer. rice field.
she said:
“If people living in an area or community in Scotland are less likely to survive cancer because of who they are, where they live or the barriers they face in getting treatment. , that’s unfair.
“Killing cancer should be beating cancer for everyone.”
A Scottish government spokesman said:
“We recognize that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic may have exacerbated inequalities in screening.
“A key priority for the agency is to reduce inequalities in access and acceptance of screening programs. As such, we will develop a program of evidence-based, sustainable and scalable projects that address inequalities in a systematic way. We have committed up to £2.45 million to the Screening Inequality Fund over the next two years to build it.
“Last month we announced the establishment of two Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Services (RCDS) in NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders, adding to the RCDS in NHS Ayrshire and Allan, NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Fife. did.
“Tackling obesity is a public health priority to ensure Scotland is a place where we eat well, have a healthy weight and are physically active.
“Our diet and healthy weight provision plan sets out ambitious and wide-ranging actions to address this challenge, including the goal of halving childhood obesity by 2030.
“Our goal is to be a tobacco-free generation for Scots by 2034, and as part of the updated Tobacco Action Plan, which includes improved support for those who want to quit, a number of new Strategies are being considered.”
