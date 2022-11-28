Mpox: WHO renamed to Monkeypox due to racism





World Health Organization responds to complaints that the word monkeypox is associated Racist tropes and patient stigma, recommends changing the disease name to mpox. Both names will be used for a year until monkeypox is phased out. The advisory, issued Monday, follows an outbreak that began in Europe and the United States about six months ago, sparking widespread fear that the pathogen could spread widely around the world. The virus has been quietly circulating in rural Central and West Africa for decades, but most of those who have contracted the disease in recent months have been men who have had sex with men from other continents. , exacerbating the stigma of a community that has long been burdened by the association with AIDS. The new name is the result of a multi-month review process that included input from experts and the general public around the world.

“WHO has adopted the term mpox in its communications and encourages others to follow these recommendations to minimize the ongoing adverse effects of the adoption of the current and new names.” said the health agency. in a statement. What you need to know about the monkeypox virus card 1/7 What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is smallpox-like virus, but the symptoms are less severe. It was discovered in 1958 after an outbreak in monkeys kept for research. The virus was found primarily in parts of Central and West Africa, but has recently spread to dozens of countries, infecting tens of thousands of people, predominantly men who have sex with men. how does it spread? monkeypox virus Can be spread from person to person through close physical contact With infectious lesions or pustules, through respiratory droplets produced by touching items such as clothing or bedding that have previously touched the rash, or by coughing or sneezing. Monkeypox can also be transmitted from mother to fetus through the placenta or through close contact during and after birth. I am afraid I have monkeypox. what should i do? There is no way to test for monkeypox if you only have flu-like symptoms. However, if you start noticing red lesions, you should contact an emergency care center or your primary care doctor, where you can order a monkeypox test. Wear a good quality mask if you must. i live in new york Can I be vaccinated? Adult men who have had sex with more than one sexual partner in the last 14 days Eligible to be vaccinated in New York City, and close contacts of infected persons. Vaccination is also strongly recommended for people with conditions that weaken the immune system or those with a history of dermatitis or eczema.People can book by this website. Monkeypox has always been a bit misunderstood because monkeys have little to do with the disease or its transmission. It takes its name from a colony of caged laboratory monkeys in Denmark where the virus was first identified by researchers more than half a century ago. Since 2015, WHO has been promoting new standards for nomenclature of infectious diseases. according to the recommendationsthe name aims to reduce unnecessary adverse impacts on travel, tourism or animal welfare and is intended to “offend any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group.” must be avoided. Critics said monkeypox reinforced ugly Western stereotypes about Africa as a reservoir for plague and sexually transmitted disease agents. He said it also affected deeply rooted racist stereotypes. “Names are important, and so is scientific accuracy, especially for pathogens and epidemics that we are trying to control,” said Tulio de Oliveira. A bioinformatician at South Africa’s Stellenbosch University said last summer when researchers campaigned for the WHO to adopt the new name.

open letter Dr. de Oliveira and 20 other African scientists warned that efforts to contain the disease will be hampered if a less controversial nomenclature can be found. Critics have also taken aim at media coverage of the outbreak, with some Western outlets initially using photographs of lesion-covered Africans to illustrate an outbreak that had almost entirely affected white men. It was noted that the selection of Prior to this year’s outbreak, human-to-human transmission in Africa was relatively rare, with most transmission occurring in rural areas among people who had direct contact with wild animals. The disease can cause high fever, painful rashes and lesions, but is rarely fatal. “In the context of the current global pandemic, any mention or nomenclature of this virus being African is not only inaccurate, but discriminatory and stigmatizing,” the letter said. The word monkeypox isn’t going away forever. The International Classification of Diseases remains searchable, allowing access to historical information about the disease, according to WHO. Despite the increased attention in the US and Europe, mpox has largely disappeared as a serious public health threat as cases have plummeted. according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 28,248 cases and 14 deaths since the outbreak first began last spring. There were ten people in November reported cases Every day across the country, it is down from more than 400 cases in August last year.

Ultimately, the pathogen remained within a narrow demographic of gay and bisexual men, especially men with multiple partners. of Decrease in new infections It’s been linked to changes in sexual behavior, widespread availability of vaccines, and a kind of lucky break. The virus requires close contact to spread, facilitating containment of its more deadly and contagious viral cousin, SARS-CoV-2. .

