Health
Thousands of additional cancer cases in Scotland linked to deprivation
“Beating cancer should be cancer winning for everyone,” said the patient.
Cancer Research UK launched today groundbreaking new report It highlights the ‘unacceptable’ health disparities facing cancer patients in Scotland.
The charity has found about 4,900 additional cancer cases annually in Scotland linked to deprivation. This equates to approximately 13 avoidable cancer cases per day.
Shockingly, cancer mortality is 74% higher in the most disadvantaged communities in Scotland than in the most disadvantaged.
The report, presented by the charity’s CEO Michelle Mitchell at the Scottish Cancer Congress, found that people living in the poorest parts of the country were at higher risk of developing cancer, making it more difficult. It reveals that it is more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage when it can be successfully treated.
Smoking – the leading cause of cancer in Scotland, with nearly one in five being caused by smoking – continues to be far more common in disadvantaged communities.
People living in disadvantaged areas are more likely to be overweight or obese, which is the second largest cancer risk factor after smoking. About 7% of cancers in Scotland each year are caused by being overweight.
Early diagnosis also remains a significant problem. The report finds that people from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to know the signs and symptoms of cancer and face greater barriers to contacting their primary care physician if they notice any changes. Did.
Calling for urgent action by the Scottish government to improve cancer survival for all, Cancer Research UK CEO Michelle Mitchell said: of higher deprivation.
“This groundbreaking report presents for the first time a complete picture of deprivation and cancer in Scotland, detailing the deep inequalities in health and cancer across the country.
“Currently, poor people are more likely to develop cancer, are less likely to respond to invitations for cancer screening, and face greater barriers to seeking help with underlying cancer symptoms. increase.
“The Scottish Government’s upcoming cancer program presents an important opportunity to address cancer inequalities.
“Scottish people need bold, ambitious and well-funded strategies to ensure that cancer patients are not disadvantaged because of where they live or because of economic pressures. Now is the time to move even faster to ensure that beating cancer means beating cancer for everyone.”
CRUK researchers found that screening uptake is much lower in disadvantaged communities.
The most disadvantaged population has 38% lower screening for colorectal cancer and 32% lower screening for breast cancer compared with the least disadvantaged population.
A similar trend was seen for cervical screening, with 17% fewer people attending screening in more disadvantaged populations.
Also, access to cancer treatment varies greatly depending on where you live in Scotland.
For example, access to treatment can be more difficult for people living in rural areas. Some patients have reportedly chosen or been prescribed suboptimal treatments to avoid travel.
In this report, Cancer Research UK presents three key actions to tackle cancer inequalities. Deploying interventions that address known drivers of inequality; ensuring early cancer diagnosis and access to appropriate treatment; strengthening data collection, infrastructure and access; To better understand where inequalities exist in Scotland.
Poverty Alliance Director Peter Kelly said:
“We all expect and deserve access to the best health care and treatment. A 74% higher death rate from cancer in the community should wake us all up.
“It is simply not right that such alarming inequalities exist. asked to be placed in the center of
“Ultimately, this is a reminder that we need to redouble our efforts to address the root causes of poverty in our societies.”
