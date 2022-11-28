Health
On World AIDS Day, Worcester advocates say HIV remains a concern
of world health organization estimate Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, commonly referred to as AIDS,It has claimed 48.6 million lives.
December 1st and In honor of World AIDS Day, More work needs to be done, say advocates working with infected and at-risk people. Human Immunodeficiency Virus, also known as HIV.
“Over the years, with advances in treatment and support services, people may often assume that HIV is less of a problem. AIDS Project Worcester.
Organizations that provide services to people living with HIV or affected by the virus should: The World AIDS Day event will be held at Union Station in Worcester on December 1st at 5:30pm.
Here’s what you need to know about HIV and AIDS right now.
Anyone can get infected, but some groups are at increased risk
HIV.gov In the United States, gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men are the groups most affected by HIV. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Of the 30,635 new HIV diagnoses in the United States in 2020, 68%, or 20,758, were among gay and bisexual men.
Other concerns tend to include:
“HIV doesn’t choose who it affects. It’s something we should all be educated on consistently.”
Lamar Brown-Noguera, AIDS Project Worcester
“People of color, women of color – Black women, especially LGBTQ people, face greater impacts overall,” said Brown-Noguera. Brown-Noguera said there is also heterosexual transmission.
“We’ve long been given the idea that it’s an LGBTQ issue because LGBTQ share more affected individuals. But it’s a society-wide issue.”
Brown-Noguera is known as an emergency drug when a person may have HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, It can fight the HIV virus within 48-72 hours of possible infection.
“If you go to the emergency room and say, ‘I think I have HIV,’ it’s possible that it ended up there for whatever reason, whether it was a sexual assault or a broken condom. Yes,” said Brown. Nogera.
“PEP is an after-the-fact drug,” said Brown-Noguera, who said blood samples may also be taken as part of routine laboratory testing for HIV.
Why an emergency room? Braun Nogera is said to use PEP, and time is of the essence. “Starting taking PEP within a reasonable period of time can prevent actual transmission from occurring. It will impact the cycle of the HIV timeline.”
There are drugs that reduce the risk of HIV infection
Pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly referred to as PrEP, is a prescription drug that prevents you from contracting HIV.of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention PrEP says it can reduce the risk of HIV from sexual activity by about 99% and the risk of HIV from intravenous substance use by at least 74%.
of Public Health says people who are HIV-negative are at increased risk of HIV. Use PrEP You should use PrEP, which includes:
- men having sex with other men
- transgender woman having sex with a man
- People who have ongoing sexual relationships with people living with HIV
- People who inject medicine, people who share syringes
PrEP is usually covered by health insurance. Programs can help with drug costs, deductibles, or copayments. For more information, contact the PrEP Drug Assistance Program (PrEPDAP) at 617-502-1737 or visit crine.org/prepdap.
“Don’t hesitate to join AIDS Project Worcester,” said Brown Noguera. “A good package of tests and preventive and post-preventive interventions such as PrEP and PEP are available.”
Home testing may give different results than clinical testing
“If you do the test at home, come back for a lab test,” said Brown-Noguera.
That’s because, according to Braun-Noguera, at-home tests typically have an accuracy rate of 70 to 80 percent.A home test measures the presence of antibodya protein that the body produces in response to a harmful presence. bacteria Also viral infection.
If a person has been infected very recently, it may take several days for the body to produce enough antibodies to give a positive result. We don’t have enough antibodies,” said Brown-Noguera.
In the so-called fourth-generation tests that require blood tests, HIV antibodies and antigen, A substance that causes the body to make antibodies.
This test is generally considered the most reliable HIV test. An antigen specific to HIV is called p24. Brown-Noguera notes that test results can take days.
People who become infected or transmit HIV through sexual activity can become infected or transmit other sexually transmitted diseases.
Often called STDS, these illnesses can take the form of bacteria, viruses, or parasites. AIDS Project Worcester has available blood and urine tests to detect STDs, as well as urine tests.
Recently, Brown-Noguera said the AIDS Project Worcester has added swabs such as throat, anal and vaginal, which are also used to detect sexually transmitted infections.
antiretroviral therapy It consists of drugs that reduce and suppress the amount of the HIV virus in the body. These are drugs that have enabled many people living with HIV to live longer and healthier lives, and it is important to start them as soon as possible after an HIV diagnosis.
Brown-Noguera said many people are still confused about how these drugs work to reduce the spread of HIV.They can reduce the viral load, the amount of virus in a person’s body, to very low levels and keep the immune system functioning against disease. Negative or undetectable viral load It means that a person’s viral load is too low to be detected by a blood test.
HIV drugs can cause the viral load to be so low that it is undetectable by testing. This is known as an undetectable viral load.
“That’s what we call treatment as prevention,” says Brown-Noguera. “We still tell people to practice safe sex,” says Brown-Noguera, even for those with undetectable viral loads.
These drugs do not treat HIV. There is currently no cure. People taking medication must continue to take it to keep their HIV viral load low enough to stay healthy.
Mitigating risk remains important
As blood-borne pathogens, The main routes of transmission are sexual intercourse, intravenous substance use, and mother-to-baby transmission during pregnancy.
For people at high risk of HIV, the Ministry of Health recommends several steps to reduce the risk.
- Get tested for HIV/STDs every 3-6 months and discuss your HIV/STD status with your sex partner
- If your sex partner is HIV positive, have sex when the viral load is undetectable.
- Have low-risk sex (such as oral, mutual masturbation) instead of or more often than anal or vaginal sex
- limit the number of sex partners
- use a condom for anal or vaginal sex
Brown-Noguera emphasizes that help is available and knowledge is key.
“People need to remain aware and educated. HIV does not choose who it affects.
