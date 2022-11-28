Green Mediterranean diet significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue





The Green Mediterranean Diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue. Visceral adipose tissue is the type of fat around your internal organs that is far more dangerous than the extra “tire” on your hips. The green Mediterranean diet was compared to the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large clinical intervention trial, DIRECT PLUS. A subsequent analysis found that the Green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14%, the Med diet by 7%, and the healthy diet by 4.5%. BMCmedicine. Reducing visceral fat is considered a true goal of weight loss because it is a more important indicator than body weight and waist circumference. Visceral fat clumps between organs over time, producing hormones and toxins linked to heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and premature death. The research was led by Professor Iris Shai Along with Dr. Hira Zelicha, adjunct professor at the Harvard School of Public Health and emeritus professor and PhD student at the University of Leipzig, Germany, with colleagues from Italy, Germany, and the United States. The DIRECT-PLUS research team was the first to introduce the concept of a green Mediterranean diet. This modified His MED diet is even richer in dietary polyphenols and less red and processed meat than his conventional healthy MED diet. In addition to their daily intake of walnuts (28 grams), participants consumed 3-4 cups of green tea per day and 100 grams (frozen cubes) of duckweed green shakes per day. Duckweed, an aquatic green plant, is rich in bioavailable protein, iron, B12, vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols, as well as a great meat alternative. In previous research, the team has shown that the Green MED diet has health benefits ranging from the microbiome to age-related degenerative diseases. 294 participants participated in the 18-month trial. A healthy lifestyle is a strong foundation for any weight loss program. Experimental results show that food quality is as important as calories consumed. Today’s goal is to understand the mechanisms of different nutrients. For example, positive and negative nutrients such as polyphenols. At the pace of adipocyte differentiation and aggregation in the internal organs, as empty carbohydrates and processed red meat.

Professor Iris Shai Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel “A 14% reduction in visceral fat is a dramatic achievement for a simple diet and lifestyle change. Weight loss is a significant goal only when accompanied by impressive results in adipose tissue reduction.” Dr. Hila Zelicha said. sauce: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Journal reference: Zelicha, H., and others. (2022) Effect of a high-polyphenol Mediterranean diet on visceral fat: a DIRECT PLUS randomized controlled trial. BMC Medicine. doi.org/10.1186/s12916-022-02525-8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221128/Green-Mediterranean-diet-causes-significant-reduction-in-visceral-adipose-tissue.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos