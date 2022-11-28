Health
Is it safe to use hair straightening products?
A recent study found that the use of chemical hair straightening products increases the risk of uterine cancer.
To analyze the study, gynecologic oncologists Ashley Hagerty, M.D.Here’s what this means and how to mitigate the risks.
Are hair straightening products linked to uterine cancer?
followed over 33,000 women for nearly 11 years, National Institutes of Health Women who used chemical hair straightening products frequently (more than four times a year) were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than women who did not use them. .
“This study has particular implications for black women. The study found that 60% of the women who reported using straighteners were black,” says Dr. Haggerty.
Uterine cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, National Cancer Institutemortality rates from uterine cancer are rising, especially among black women.
“Uterine cancer is an umbrella term, and endometrial cancer is cancer of the lining of the uterus and is the most common type of uterine cancer,” explains Dr. Haggerty.
Exposure to chemicals and carcinogens
“Permanent” hair straightening, chemical hair straightening, and hair growth agents are used by applying a chemical solution to the hair and leaving it. The chemical essentially restructures the hair – breaking the hydrogen bonds in the hair – allowing it to be permanently curled or straightened.
Although the study did not identify the specific brands or products used, parabens, bisphenol A, metals and formaldehyde (a human carcinogen – a chemical known to cause cancer). Note that certain chemicals, such as, may be factors contributing to increased risk. with uterine cancer.
“Not only are you exposed to chemicals that are put directly on your scalp and absorbed, but you are also inhaling those chemicals,” Dr. Haggerty adds. “In general, we are learning more and more about the chemicals in the products we use on a daily basis and their potential hazards.”
of FDA recently flagged Various Unilever brand dry shampoos for elevated levels of benzene, another carcinogen.
Should I use hair straightening products?
“If I wanted to do everything possible to reduce my cancer risk, I would avoid these products. Just like smoking, they can increase your risk of developing cancer,” says Haggerty. says Dr.
“The good news is that we are revealing more and more information that is bringing awareness to the public. We have a lot of products that we envision,” she adds.
Tips to reduce the risk of uterine cancer
“In general, we know that obesity is the biggest risk factor for uterine cancer,” explains Dr. Haggerty. “Many women struggle with this and weight loss is not easy, but it’s important to know that obesity is a cancer risk.”
Know the signs of uterine cancer:
- premenopausal: Abnormal discharge or bleeding.heavy or irregular
- postmenopausal: genital bleeding
“Most endometrial cancers occur after menopause, but they are more common in younger patients,” Dr. Haggerty said. “People have a misconception about bleeding. Some patients get a little pink when they’re wiping, but that’s the end of it. They don’t think their periods are coming and they don’t care.” I knew, Bleeding after menopause, even light bleeding, is not normal.”
To reduce your risk of uterine cancer, stay active and maintain a healthy weight. Let your doctor know if you have any signs or concerns about bleeding.
Next steps and resources:
Materials provided through HealthU are intended to be used for general information only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.
