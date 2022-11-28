Health officials prepare for surge in respiratory illness





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Public health officials are gearing up for a post-Thanksgiving surge in respiratory illnesses. A potential full storm of her three viruses: COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Pay attention to early symptoms. Doctors say two out of three viruses have effective treatments. Also, if you are not feeling well, please stay home. It was Thanksgiving weekend, with big crowds, shopping, and a busy airport. All this togetherness has doctors worried about a potential surge in respiratory diseases that circulate and spread easily from person to person. Currently, COVID-19 does not appear to cause serious illness, but RSV and influenza are serious illnesses. “This year’s predominance of influenza A strains, which can cause severe illness in children and the elderly, has been trending in Southern Hemisphere countries,” said Michael Deino, an emergency department physician. said Dr. Doctors say it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. There are tests for both, but none for RSV, which is particularly dangerous for young children or the elderly. “What you can do with RSV is avoid crowded environments, especially if you have a cold or are sneezing, stay home, wear a mask and wash your hands,” said the chief. said medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. Doctors say it will take three to five days to know if there will be a spike in illness after Thanksgiving. Jimmy Sheffield, who flew in to spend the holidays with his brother, hopes he was able to avoid getting infected. “For me, it’s very important. I don’t do anything by accident without a mask. I have to eat, but other than that I wear a mask,” Sheffield said. Doctors say people who feel unwell should be tested because there are treatments for flu and COVID-19, and if taken early they can prevent serious illness. “For the flu, it’s Tamiflu. For COVID, it’s Paxlovid of course. Tamiflu works pretty well for all ages if you’re older or have a weakened immune system,” said Peter, an infectious disease expert at UCSF.・Dr. Stephanie Stahl



Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on CBS3 Eyewitness News and The CW Philly.

