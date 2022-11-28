Health
As flu season heats up in the US, holiday gatherings could get even worse
Deidre McPhillips, CNN
Americans gathered for Thanksgiving last week as flu season worsened is in Experts continue to urge caution as multiple respiratory viruses circulate at high levels nationwide.
An increasing number of US states (currently 33) have ‘high’ or ‘very high’ respiratory virus activity, and seasonal influenza activity continues to ‘increase nationally’. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the week ending November 19, nearly 1 in 10 (9.4%) deaths nationwide were due to pneumonia, influenza, or Covid-19, well above the seasonal baseline of about 6%. increase. The CDC estimates that at least 6.2 million people got sick, 53,000 were hospitalized and 2,900 died from the flu this season.
Influenza and RSV, another respiratory virus that particularly affects children, hit earlier and harder this season as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the past two seasons and countries eased precautionary measures. is receiving
Flu continues to rise, but RSV is showing signs of slowing nationwide, but positive test rates are still higher than they were a few years ago, and cumulative hospitalization rates are about 10 times higher than normal at this point in the season. It is In less than two months, his RSV hospitalization rate this season is already nearing his total RSV hospitalization rate From the entire 2018-19 season.
Thousands of people die from Covid-19 every week.
The latest monitoring data doesn’t capture the impact of Thanksgiving week and holiday gatherings. Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reached record highs during last holiday season. This holiday season can also bring the spread of infection.
Experts expect this year to be better than last, but in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, they stressed the importance of precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of all respiratory diseases.
“In some areas, we have seen a downward trend in RSV numbers. Flu cases are still trending upward. “It all boils down to saying that with a vaccine, we’ll do everything we can to prevent it.”
CDC data indicates that only 12% of eligible people in the United States have obtained the latest Covid-19 booster, and about 1 in 5 people nationwide are not yet fully vaccinated. Influenza vaccination is also lagging behind, with millions fewer shots than in the last two years at this point in the season.
However, there is no vaccine to protect against RSV, and children’s hospitals remain overcrowded, despite improving trends in the spread of the virus.
Pediatric hospital beds have been more full than usual for months. Children’s health leaders announced this month amid “an alarming surge in pediatric respiratory diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, in addition to the ongoing mental health emergency for children.” called for a formal state of emergency from the federal government to help hospitals and communities.
With the holiday season and flu season beginning, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that emergencies could occur.
“When beds in intensive care units barely move, when almost all intensive care units are occupied, it is bad for children with RSV who need intensive care. Children who occupy beds and have many other ailments that require intensive care and ICUs don’t have beds for them.” Sunday’s “Face the Nation” on CBS. “So when you get into that situation, it’s approaching an emergency.”
Still, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said he was confident the United States would weather the respiratory virus surge.
“We are in contact with all jurisdictions across the country regarding hospital capacity. If additional assistance is needed, the federal government is ready to help and ready to deploy support staff. , is very clear that we are ready to help and ready to send additional supplies,” Jha told CNN last week. I am confident that we will get through this if we stand up to protect our families by doing what we do.”
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2022/11/28/flu-season-continues-to-intensify-in-the-us-and-holiday-gatherings-could-make-it-worse/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- HV maintenance | PM Modi has zero tolerance for radicalization: Shah | Latest India News
- Update: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake reported near Peace River was felt by residents of Grand Prairie
- I’m Really Excited To Look Like My Dad: How Oyster Gray Hair Got Hot | Fashion
- Georgia football will maintain the No. 1 ranking heading into the final College Football Playoff ranking
- WhatsApp now lets you send yourself notes: how to get started
- Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, said Britain should lead the creation of a tribunal to punish Russian war crimes. political news
- PENN Entertainment Expands STEM Scholarship Program in Partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities | Company
- Sony Launches 49,500 Wearables That Animate User Movements in Metaverse
- [ALERT] GlucoTrust Reviews – GlucoTrust official price and where to buy the honest truth USA, ZA
- Donald Trump voters would be tired, angry and fed up that he skimmed candidates’ campaign funds
- Another US state adds e-bike discount, up to $1,700 on e-bikes
- ‘Embarrassing’ scenes during first test in Perth