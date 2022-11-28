Health
Why Eating Potatoes Can Help You Lose Weight With Little Effort: Study
Carb lovers rejoice! This delicious starch has long made me feel guilty, but it might be your secret weapon when trying to “lose weight with little effort.”
Researchers have discovered amazing health benefits of potatoes. It turns out that these spuds are incredibly nutritious and can be an important “part of a healthy diet.” New research by researchers at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Root vegetables have long been neglected because they are too starchy for people with insulin resistance. It was also once thought to cause type 2 diabetes.but tater’s bad rap It could be modified as scientists claim it could be part of the ideal diet.
This is great news for those who load grandma’s famous mashed potatoes For those who indulge in carbs past Thanksgiving or at holiday feasts, December and the New Year are coming.
because Starch is low in calories but very fillingresearchers found that filling your plate with potatoes may contribute to a smaller waistline.
“People tend to eat the same weight of food regardless of its calorie content in order to feel full,” Professor Candida Revello, a co-author of the study, told SWNS. You can easily reduce the number of calories you consume by eating foods that are heavy in weight.”
The study included 36 overweight, obese, or insulin-resistant people between the ages of 18 and 60. The participant was given two different diets high in fruits and vegetables, replacing 40% of his typical American meat consumption with beans, peas, or potatoes.
beans Touted as a superfood for diabetesDoctors once recognized legumes as best at keeping blood sugar stable, but these researchers were testing that theory.
“A key aspect of our study was that we reduced the calorie content by including potatoes, rather than reducing the portion size of the diet,” Rebello continued. Although it was tailored to each individual’s calorie needs, substituting some of the meat for potatoes allowed participants to feel fuller, finish the meal faster, and often finish the meal. I couldn’t even do it.”
Rebello famously said: “You can practically lose weight with little effort.”
potato include Vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, folic acid, and fiber have all been shown to promote good health and contain antioxidants.
Boil potatoes with the skin on, then refrigerate for 12-24 hours to maximize fiber utilization. Spuds were included with participants’ lunches and dinners in the form of mashed potatoes, shepherd’s pie, wedges, salads, and scallops.
Comparing nutrients, scientists have found that potatoes are just as healthy as beans and peas.
“Contrary to popular belief, potatoes have been demonstrated to have no adverse effect on blood sugar levels,” says Rebello. “Indeed, people who participated in our study lost weight.”
The study, published in the Journal of Medical Food, confirms that people can still maintain a healthy diet and indulge in some potatoes, challenging what was once believed about starch. doing.
“People usually don’t stick to a diet they don’t like or aren’t diversified enough,” he continued. showed that there are a variety of options for individuals striving to eat healthily.”
Obviously, carb lovers don’t just eat potatoes, they don’t need to eliminate them entirely.
The principal investigator of the study, Dr. John Kirwan, executive director of the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research, said the study will be used to study the effects of food on diabetes and obesity, and to identify a “complex disease” and its I mentioned that there is more to know about the solution. .
“Obesity is an incredibly complex disease, and we work in three different areas: research that looks at how and why the body responds the way it does; research that examines responses, policy-level debates and communities.These programs bring our research into strategies that local and global communities can use to lead healthier lives,” he said. “These new data on the effects of potatoes on our metabolism are an exciting addition to the arsenal of evidence that we have to do just that.”
