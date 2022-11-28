Health
Health experts concerned about Alberta’s low flu vaccination coverage: ‘We’re seeing healthy kids collapsing’
Health experts have expressed concern over Alberta’s low flu vaccination coverage, and Alberta’s pediatrician says better messaging from the province about vaccines is needed.
up to date Data released by Alberta Health Only 20.5% of Albertans rolled up their sleeves for their annual flu shot.
AHS adds additional waiting areas to ease patient influx stress at Alberta Children’s Hospital
Alberta Children’s Hospital remains a very busy place, with a surge in children with respiratory illnesses such as influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.
Dr. Cora Constantinescu, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital of Alberta, said:
“We have seen that healthy, sporting children become infected with this virus and get a variety of bacterial infections when they get the flu, which predisposes them to secondary bacterial infections. Because I know it will be.”
Doctors warn of flu spike in Alberta
according to Only 12% of children aged 6 months to 4 years old, according to state data. I am vaccinated. The percentage is 11.3% for children aged 5-9 and 10.4% for children aged 10-14.
“I think it’s really low,” said Constantinescu. “I want to see it go up.
“Usually it’s about 30% in any given year, but this year has been a really bad year for the flu, and I sometimes wonder if we’ve called the wolf too many times in the last two years.”
Constantinescu said the low vaccination coverage could be because the flu hasn’t gotten any worse in the past few years or because parents are sick of vaccinating themselves and their children. rice field.
“They are tired of being scared. They are tired of being afraid that some disease will knock them over or threaten their children.
“I feel that way. I don’t want to think about it, but when we’re not thinking about it, we don’t do it.
Health issues: Fatigue from vaccine boosters ahead of cold and flu season
Constantinescu recommends wearing a mask, staying home when your child is sick, and making sure your child is up to date with their regular vaccines.
“Other vaccinations too. We see a lot of activity of Streptococcus pneumoniae, the pneumococcus,” she said.
“Consider wearing a mask. It won’t last forever.
“My children wear masks to school because I need to be in the hospital and I need to be healthy. We have vulnerable people in our household. is trying to reduce the number of diseases we get.”
She said there are many things parents can do to keep their children healthy.
“There is no single solution. There are things you can do to keep your children from being left unprotected, but unfortunately many parents are doing it now,” Constantinescu said.
Multiple respiratory viruses keep thousands of Calgary children out of school
Dr Tehseen Ladha, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Alberta Hospital, said the prime minister has a moral responsibility to ensure children are aware of available vaccines. Rada said the majority of hospitalized children have not been vaccinated.
“The state’s public health message has consistently failed throughout the pandemic.
“Families constantly ask me how they can protect their children. Some do not even know that the younger generation has access to a COVID-19 vaccine,” Rada said.
Last week, Alberta’s new chief medical officer wrote a letter to parents warning them of what could be a “more serious” flu season than we’ve seen in years.
Dr. Mark Joffe said this season’s flu vaccine will provide protection against H3N2, currently the most common flu strain in Alberta.
“Influenza vaccines are safe, effective, and offer the best protection against serious illness,” Joffe said in the letter.
High absenteeism in Alberta schools is a call to immediate action from families
Data show that 57% of Albertans over the age of 65 have the flu vaccine.
according to Public Health Canadafrom 13 November to 19 November, influenza activity continues to increase sharply.
“Monitoring indicators have increased and all are above expected levels typical of this time of year,” the report said.
The highest cumulative hospitalization rates are for children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 65.
In Alberta, anyone over the age of 6 months can get a free flu shot.To Click here to book your vaccination.
Alberta’s new prime minister faces backlash after calling unvaccinated people ‘most discriminated group’
