40 million children were not vaccinated against measles last year, according to CDC and WHO

Tedros and Warensky do not report related financial disclosures.



Minta and others

By 2021, 25 million children will miss their first dose of measles vaccine and 14.7 million will miss their second dose, according to a new report produced by WHO, CDC, and researchers from universities in the US and UK. missed. In 2021, approximately 9 million people worldwide were infected with measles, and 128,000 died. Researchers say only 81% of children receive their first dose of a measles-containing vaccine, making 25 million children more susceptible to measles. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, M.S.c, He said the missed dose was almost a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic paradox is that despite the fact that a vaccine against COVID-19 was developed in record time and deployed in the largest vaccination campaign in history, routine immunization programs have been severely disrupted, killing millions of people. Thousands of children have not received life-saving vaccinations against deadly diseases, like measles,” Tedros said in a press release. “Getting immunization programs on track is critical. Behind every statistic in this report are children at risk of preventable diseases.” CDC Director Rochelle P. warenskyMD, It said the number of immunizations showed the “severe damage done to the immunization system during the COVID-19 pandemic”. “Measles epidemics demonstrate weaknesses in immunization programs, but public health officials are using the epidemic response to identify communities at risk, understand the causes of vaccination shortages, and provide We can provide tailored solutions to ensure everyone is vaccinated,” Warenski said in a release. According to the report, from 2000 to 2021, initial measles vaccination coverage increased from 72% to 86% in 2019, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, this figure dropped to 83% in 2020. from 81%. % in 2021. Between 2000 and 2016, he also reduced measles incidence worldwide by 88%, and measles deaths by 83% over the past 21 years. “To regain progress during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and meet local measles elimination goals, we need to accelerate targeted efforts to reach every child with a 2-year-old. . [measles vaccine] Implement robust surveillance to identify and close immunity gaps to prevent cases and outbreaks,” the researchers wrote. Efrem Tekle this mango,doctorateUNICEF’s immunization chief said there was only a “short window of opportunity” for the global health community to make up for lost ground. “For three years, we have sounded the alarm about declining vaccination coverage and increasing risks to child health globally,” Lemango said. Measles, a deadly, vaccine-preventable disease, is rampant, causing disease and death.There is a slim chance to urgently make up for lost land and protect every child through measles immunization. The time to take decisive action is now.” References: Columbus Department of Health. Overview of measles cases: Outbreak in central Ohio. https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/columbus/viz/MeaslesPublicReport/MeaslesPublicReport?publish=yesAccessed 28 November 2022. Nearly 40 million children are dangerously susceptible to the growing measles threat. https://www.who.int/news/item/23-11-2022-nearly-40-million-children-are-dangerously-susceptible-to-growing-measles-threatPublished November 23, 2022. Accessed 28 November 2022.

