110,000 children and young people to die from AIDS-related causes in 2021: UNICEF – The Newspaper





Islamabad: About 110,000 children and adolescents will die from AIDS-related causes in 2021, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Global Snapshot on Children and HIV and AIDS. Meanwhile, 310,000 new people were newly infected, bringing the total number of young people living with HIV to 2.7 million. Ending AIDS in children and adolescents will remain a distant dream, UNICEF warns. Ahead of World AIDS Day on 1 December, UNICEF says progress in HIV prevention and treatment for children, adolescents and pregnant women has remained broadly flat over the past three years, with many regions still in pre-Covid-19. I warned you that you haven’t reached it. service coverage. “Children have long lagged behind adults in the AIDS response, but the slowdown seen over the past three years is unprecedented,” said Anulita Baines, UNICEF’s Associate Chief of HIV/AIDS, in a statement. and too many young lives are at risk of disease and death.” . Warns that ending life-threatening virus will remain a distant dream “Children are slipping through the cracks because we are unable to collectively find them, test them, and give them life-saving treatment. Young people are losing the battle against AIDS.” Despite representing only 7% of all people living with HIV, children and adolescents will account for 17% of AIDS-related deaths and 21% of new HIV infections in 2021. Ending AIDS among children and adolescents will remain a distant dream. However, the snapshot points out that the long-term trend is still positive. From 2010 to 2021, new HIV infections among young children (ages 0–14) fell by 52%, and new infections among adolescents (ages 15–19) also fell by 40%. Similarly, lifetime antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage among pregnant women living with HIV increased from 46% to 81% in 10 years. Although the total number of children living with HIV is trending downward, the treatment gap between children and adults continues to widen. In her HIV-priority countries for UNICEF, her ART coverage among children dropped from 56% in her 2020 to 54% in 2021. and poverty, but it also reflects weakening political will and a weakening response to AIDS among children. Globally, access to treatment is even lower among children living with HIV (52%), a rate that has increased only marginally over the past few years. On the other hand, coverage for all adults (76%) living with HIV was more than 20% higher than for children. The gap between children living with HIV and pregnant women was even larger (81pc). Strikingly, the percentage of her children aged 0-4 who are HIV-positive and not on ART has increased over the past seven years, reaching 72% in 2021, the same high as in 2012. is. Many regions such as Asia and the Pacific, the Caribbean, Eastern and Southern Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Western and Central Africa also decreased treatment coverage for pregnant and lactating women in 2020. The Pacific, Middle East and North Africa will see further declines in 2021. With the exception of West and Central Africa, which continue to have the highest burden of mother-to-child transmission, no region has recovered to the coverage levels achieved in 2019. These disruptions endanger the lives of newborn babies. In 2021, more than 75,000 new child infections occurred because pregnant women were not diagnosed and treatment was not initiated. “With renewed political commitment to reach the most vulnerable strategic partnerships and resources to scale up programs, we can end AIDS among children, adolescents and pregnant women,” Baines said. . Revealed at Dawn November 29, 2022

