Higher lung cancer survival in patients with early screen-detected tumors





CHICAGO — Early lung cancer diagnosis with low-dose CT (LDCT) screening increases lung cancer-specific survival at 20 years, according to I-ELCAP data. The 20-year lung cancer-specific survival rate for 1,285 patients was 80%. I-ELCAP Participants diagnosed with early-stage disease were reported by Claudia Henschke, M.D., Ph.D., Mount Sinai-Icahn School of Medicine, New York City. Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual General Meeting. She also demonstrated a 100% lung cancer-specific survival rate in 139 participants with nonsolid lung nodules and 155 patients with partial solid nodules, and a 73% rate in 991 participants with solid nodules. reported a rate of The estimated lung cancer-specific survival rate for clinical stage IA lung cancer and for resected pathologic stage IA lung cancer with a mean diameter of 10 mm or less in length and width on the same CT image was 86%, regardless of consistency. did. For patients with stage IA cancer pathologically 10 mm or less, he had a lung cancer-specific 20-year survival rate of 92%, Henschke said. Current research is based on 2006 survey resultswhen I-ELCAP researchers identified a 10-year survival rate of 88% for early-stage lung cancer detected by LDCT screening. Henschke said MedPage Today Lung cancer screening is now accepted as a life-saving treatment, but “only about 15% of eligible people are screened.” She pointed out that the radiation dose used for lung cancer screening is about 10% of the dose used for most mammograms. “At the time we started this, there was no screening at all, so the screening has progressed,” she said. “But we still have a long way to go.” Henschke suggested that there are many reasons why lung cancer screening has not been accepted by more patients and clinicians. It is a widely held belief that it is harsh. “But we are now finding new surgical and radiation treatments that are far less invasive than major lung surgery.” We have obtained evidence that differential survival is possible.” Henschke said she and her colleagues are continuing to follow patients in the I-ELCAP study and are enrolling patients in screening protocols. “We hope our work can expand treatment guidelines,” she said. According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer has an average 5-year survival rate of 18.6%, fewer than 1 in 5 tumors are diagnosed at an early stage, and more than half of lung cancer patients die within a year of being diagnosed. To do. United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) We now recommend annual LDCT screening People aged 50-80 years who have smoked for 20 pack years and who either currently smoke or have quit within the last 15 years.However, according to recent research lackluster capture Proportion of LDCT screening among eligible patients according to USPSTF guidance. said Max Wintermark, M.D., Ph.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. MedPage Today “When discussing screening or vaccination, there’s always a concern about what you’re doing or whether what you’re doing is worth it. “It would be helpful if you could refer to this kind of data. [patients]…Obviously, if you have lung cancer, this early stage is when you want to get a diagnosis. Because we can do something about it,” added Wintermark, who was not involved in the study. The International Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP) was started in 1992 with the goal of advancing LDCT screening. His multi-institutional, multi-national research program enrolls more than 87,000 participants from over 80 institutions. Ed Sussman is a freelance medical writer based in Fort Pierce, Florida, USA. Disclosure Wintermark does not disclose any industry affiliation. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

