Alabama holiday gatherings could exacerbate deadly flu season

Alabama’s flu season got off to a deadly start and it’s not over yet. Nine adults and two children in the state have already died from the flu. According to the Alabama Public Health Department, the entire state of Alabama has seen significant flu activity. This includes Jefferson County, where the flu has proven to be a big problem for some people. “It’s not just a bad cold,” says Dr. Wesley Wilford of the Jefferson County Health Department. “You feel really bad with the flu. You can have a lot of body aches and a high fever.” Students are back at school after a week off for Thanksgiving. Some students may have caught the flu or another virus at a holiday gathering and spread it to their classmates. “Whenever children bring an illness into the house, they don’t just carry it themselves,” Dr. Willeford adds. I will give it to Thanksgiving gatherings may be in the books now, but Christmas is just around the corner. Another chance to spread more disease. Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health said, “Influenza is so prevalent now that it may be worthwhile to limit contact with people who may be at serious risk. No,” he said. This includes pregnant women and those in nursing homes. Doctors say COVID-19 isn’t as big a problem as the flu right now, but they fear it could be in the coming weeks. “We’re just seeing an increase in these cases at that point,” says Willeford. Doctors are urging people experiencing any symptoms to stay home and not exacerbate an already serious problem. , recommended to everyone.

