Inequality is holding back the end of the AIDS pandemic, UN says

Dar es Salaam/Geneva, 29 November 2022 – Ahead of World AIDS Day, a United Nations analysis reveals that inequality is holding back the end of AIDS. On current trends, the world will fall short of the agreed global AIDS targets. But in his new UNAIDS report, dangerous inequalityshows that urgent action to tackle inequalities can put the AIDS response on track.

Earlier this year, UNAIDS found that the AIDS response was in jeopardy as new infections and deaths continued to rise in many parts of the world. Now, a new UNAIDS report shows that inequality is the root cause. It shows how world leaders can tackle these inequalities and calls on them to have the courage to follow what the evidence reveals.

dangerous inequality It reveals the impact of gender inequalities, inequalities faced by key populations, and inequalities between children and adults on the AIDS response. It shows that worsening financial constraints are making these inequalities more difficult to address.

This report shows how gender inequality and harmful gender norms are slowing the end of the AIDS pandemic.

“The world will not be able to defeat AIDS while strengthening patriarchy,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS. “We need to address the intersecting inequalities facing women. % higher: only 41% of older married women in 33 countries between 2015 and 2021. Women aged 15 to 24 can make their own decisions about their sexual health The only effective route map to ending AIDS, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring shared health, rights and shared prosperity is the feminist route map. They are already on the front lines. Leaders need to support them and learn from them.”

The impact of gender inequality on women’s HIV risk is particularly pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa, where women accounted for 63% of new HIV infections in 2021.

In sub-Saharan Africa, adolescent girls and young women (ages 15–24) are three times more likely to be infected with HIV than adolescent boys and young men in the same age group. Power is the driving force. One study showed that keeping girls in school until they completed secondary school reduced their vulnerability to HIV infection by up to 50%. When this is reinforced by a suite of empowerment supports, the girl’s risk is further reduced. Leaders must ensure that every girl has access to school, is protected from violence, including underage marriage, and has an economic pathway that guarantees a hopeful future.

By disrupting power dynamics, policies can reduce girls’ vulnerability to HIV.

Toxic masculinity is discouraging men from seeking care. In 2021, she found that 80% of her women living with HIV were on treatment, compared to just 70% of her men. Increasing gender change programs in many parts of the world is key to stemming the pandemic. Promoting gender equality benefits everyone.

The report shows that inequalities in access to treatment between adults and children are hampering the AIDS response. More than three-quarters of her adults living with HIV are on antiretroviral therapy, while just over half of children living with HIV are on life-saving drugs. This had fatal consequences. In 2021, children will make up only 4% of her total HIV-positive population, but 15% of all AIDS-related deaths. Closing treatment gaps in children saves lives.

Discrimination, stigma and criminalization of key populations are killing lives and preventing the world from reaching agreed AIDS targets.

A new analysis shows that new infections have not declined significantly among gay men and other men who have sex with men in both West and Central Africa and East and South Africa. It has been. The lack of progress in key populations in the face of an infectious virus undermines the overall AIDS response and helps explain slow progress.

Worldwide, more than 68 countries still criminalize same-sex sexual relations. Homosexual and other men who are HIV positive are more than three times less likely to know their HIV status than men living in countries with the least repressive laws. A law that advances much more rapidly. A sex worker living in a country where sex work is criminalized is seven times more likely to live with HIV than in a country where sex work is legal or partially legal.

The report shows that progress against inequalities is possible and highlights areas where significant progress has been made in the AIDS response. For example, surveys targeting key populations often highlight low service coverage for key populations, whereas in her three counties in Kenya, her HIV treatment coverage among female sex workers is , higher than the female general population (ages 15–49). This has been aided by strong HIV programs over the years, including community-led services.

“We know what to do to end inequality,” Byanyima said. “Ensuring all our girls are in school, safe and strong; tackling gender-based violence; supporting women’s organizations; promoting healthy masculinity and exacerbating risks for all.” Securing services for living children Reaching them with HIV, meeting their needs, closing treatment gaps and ending AIDS in children forever Inclusion — this will help break down barriers to service and care for millions of people.”

A new report shows that donor funding has helped catalyze increases in domestic funding.Increase in external HIV funding to countries from PEPFAR and the Global Fund between 2018 and 2021 will be significant. It correlated with increased domestic funding from many national governments.New investments are urgently needed to address HIV-related inequalities. Too many high-income countries are cutting aid to global health at a moment when international solidarity and a surge in funding are most needed. In 2021, he was US$8 billion short of available funding for HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries. Increasing donor support is essential to getting the AIDS response back on track.

Budgets must prioritize the health and well-being of all people, especially those most vulnerable to HIV-related inequalities. Fiscal space for health care investment in low- and middle-income countries needs to be expanded, including through significant debt forgiveness and progressive taxation. Ending AIDS is far less expensive than not ending AIDS.

In 2021, 650,000 people will die from AIDS and 1.5 million will be newly infected with HIV.

“It’s very clear what world leaders must do,” Byanyima said. “In a nutshell, equality. Equal access to rights, equal access to services, equal access to the best science and healthcare. Equalization helps the marginalized. Not only that, but it will help everyone.”