COVID, RSV and Flu Burden Health Systems – What the ‘Triple Threat’ Means for Children – New Hampshire Bulletin

Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses such as colds and seasonal flu keep children out of school and social activities.But this year, more children than usual end up in the emergency department or hospital.

In California, the Orange County Health Department declared a state of emergency in early November. Pediatric hospitalization for respiratory infectionsIn Maryland, Emergency rooms are running out of beds for Abnormally high number severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV infection. As such, emergency departments must refer patients across state lines.

In the United States, the winter respiratory virus season has started earlier than usual this year. Since the peak of infections usually occurs in late December or January, this uncharacteristic early wave suggests that the situation could get even worse for people of all ages, especially children.

we are epidemiologists Epidemic analysis expertise for Emerging disease threat, including respiratory infections. We monitor these patterns of infection closely and pay particular attention to abnormal patterns. There is growing concern about the volume of pediatric hospital admissions over the past few months and the patterns that are emerging.

“Triple threat”

Early November, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Regarding the increased activity of respiratory infections, especially among children. The CDC and other health experts warn of the so-called “triple threat” of respiratory disease. RSV, influenza – or seasonal flu – and COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease).

The underlying reasons for the convergence of these viruses and the increase in infections earlier in the season are not yet clear. But health experts have some clues about the factor and what it could mean in the coming months.

When it comes to COVID-19, expect another epidemic in 2022 winter wave of infectious diseasessimilar to the pattern seen in 2020 and in 2021Previous winter surges have been attributed to a combination of factors, including the emergence and spread of new virus variants, more people gathering indoors than outdoors and people gathering on holidays. rice field.

However, unlike previous pandemic winters, most precautions for COVID-19, such as using masks in public places and avoiding group activities, are more relaxed than ever.together The Looming Threat of New Variantsit is difficult to predict how big the next wave of COVID-19 will be.

Seasonal influenza also proved to be somewhat unpredictable during the COVID-19 pandemic, most often occurring in late October. Flu season also arrived about a month earlier, bringing in more people than in recent history.To reading datahospitalizations for pediatric influenza are approaching 10 times what was seen over the decade at this time of year.

RSV infections tend to follow a seasonal pattern similar to influenza, peaking in winter.But this year something unexpected happened. summer waveswell before the start of the typical autumn respiratory virus season.

RSV usually receives little media attention.It is incredibly common and usually causes only mild illness. encounter the virus before the age of two.

However, RSV can become a serious respiratory infection. impact on children Under 5 years old, especially young children.that is Most Common Causes of Lower Respiratory Tract Infections In young children, more serious illness can lead to pneumonia and other complications, often requiring hospitalization.

Why children are at particular risk

childespecially young children, exacerbated by influenza When RSV than other age groups.However, infants under 6 months old in the most distressed positionalmost twice as much as Risk of RSV-related death hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 4-5 times for infants than the older child.

One of the reasons the youngest children are at greater risk is that their immune systems are not yet fully developed and generate the strong immune responses seen in most adults. Additionally, infants under 6 months of age who are most at risk of severe illness are still too young to be vaccinated against the flu or her COVID-19.

While these viruses present their own challenges, their co-circulation and simultaneous surge of infections creates the perfect storm, with multiple viruses infecting the same person at once. act together evades immunity and damages the respiratory tract;

Such superinfection usually rareHowever, the possibility of co-infection is quite high for children than adults.Co-infections can be difficult to diagnose and treat and ultimately high severity of illnesscomplications, hospitalization, and death.

Factors Behind the Triple Threat

There are several reasons for the rapid increase in childhood respiratory infections in the United States.First, COVID-19 protection strategies are actually Transmission of other respiratory pathogensThe closure of schools and daycares may have minimized the exposure of children to various respiratory viruses that are normally exposed.

These and other efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 appear to have curbed widespread epidemics of influenza and other viruses, including RSV.As a result, the US as a whole Reduction in non-COVID respiratory infections – When Almost non-existent flu season Winter 2020.

Declining viral activity means that children have missed exposure to viruses and other pathogens that help build immunity, especially during the first few years of life.As a result, the so-called “immune debt” As the season continues, respiratory infections in children can become excessive.

Further complicating the picture is the changing nature of viruses. Emergence of new COVID-19 variants Also, the natural evolution of seasonal influenza viruses means that we may see unique combinations of particularly contagious strains and strains that cause more severe illness.

Positive steps people can take

An early surge in respiratory infections with high hospitalization rates highlights the importance of prevention. The best tool we have for prevention is vaccination.vaccination Protect against COVID-19 and flu available and Recommended for everyone over 6 months oldThey have been proven safe and effective and can save lives.

especially new The latest bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine suggests that it produces more stringent antibody response For current circulating Omicron variants Original COVID-19 vaccine.

The best way to protect infants under 6 months from influenza and COVID-19 is to: Immunization during pregnancyWhen pregnant mothers are vaccinated, maternal antibody passing the placenta to the baby COVID-19 hospitalization risk 61% in young infants. Vaccination of other caregivers, family members, and friends also helps protect infants.

Other precautions such as hand washing, covering sneezes and coughs, staying home, and isolating when sick can help protect communities from these and other viruses. Paying also helps people stay informed and make informed decisions to keep themselves and people of all ages safe.

This article is reprinted from conversation Under Creative Commons License.read Original work.