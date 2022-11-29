World AIDS Day: The global AIDS response is a missed opportunity, according to Dr Ishwar Gilada





According to Dr. Ishwar Gilada, President of the AIDS Society of India, a series of “missed opportunities” plague the global AIDS response. Factors such as lack of accountability, suboptimal program effectiveness and complacency are delaying the goal of an AIDS-free world by 2030, he added.

“End AIDS, including science-backed tools and approaches to prevent the transmission of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), or diagnosis and treatment to enable people living with HIV (PLHIV) to live healthy lives. We have the right and efficient tools to get people going, and with these tools we are moving forward, but not fast enough to end AIDS by 2030,” he said December 1. said in a statement issued ahead of World AIDS Day. “India has made a tremendous contribution by providing affordable and accessible antiretroviral therapy (ART) to more than 90% of people living with HIV not only in India but worldwide. Our goals are high and far from being met,” said Dr. Gilada. According to 2021 data, 38.4 million people were living with HIV globally, 1.7 million of whom were children. 54% of his HIV-positive people were women and girls. In 2021, 650,000 people will die from AIDS-related illnesses. In 2021, approximately 1.5 million people were newly infected with HIV worldwide. According to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), 4,000 people are newly infected every day. The number of people on HIV treatment will only increase by 1.47 million in 2021, compared with a net increase of more than 2 million in previous years. By 2021, 85% of her HIV-positive people worldwide knew her HIV status. Of those who knew their infection, 88% received treatment. And his 92% of people on treatment had the virus suppressed. In other words, in 2021, 85% of all people living with HIV knew their status, 75% had access to treatment, and 68% were virally suppressed. According to UNAIDS, an estimated 2.4 million people were living with HIV in India in 2021 (including 70,000 children). Of these, 1.9 million, or 77%, knew their HIV status. 1.6 million (or 65%) were receiving antiretroviral therapy. 1.3 million (55%) had viral suppression. Even more alarming, in 2021 he had 63,000 new HIV infections in India. According to UNAIDS data, in 2021 he will have 42,000 deaths related to her AIDS (5 deaths every hour). “We have strong ART where the viral load of PLHIV being treated can become undetectable within as little as two months, and now ‘undetectable is uninfectable’ or It is abundantly clear that U=U. Thus, each new HIV case was a missed opportunity, and a combination of various prevention options could have prevented that person from becoming infected. There is,” said Dr. Gilada. “Similarly, every AIDS-related death is a reminder that it could have been avoided because we have proven the science-backed tools to make ‘death from AIDS’ history,” he said. said Dr Girada, who is also executive director of the People’s Health Organization. – Board Member of India (PHO) and International AIDS Society (IAS). The theme of World AIDS Day 2022 is equality. “We must put an end to the inequalities that perpetuate AIDA. It is a call to action for all of us. All his PLHIV should be available for HIV testing and treatment,” he stressed Dr. Gilada.

