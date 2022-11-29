Health
‘Unprecedented surge’ in RSV cases causes more delays in surgeries at children’s hospital
Primary Children’s Hospital announced Monday that it will postpone about 50 planned elective surgeries so it can better treat the influx of patients with RSV and other respiratory diseases. (Mountain health care)
Estimated duration: 3-4 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — The Primary Children’s Hospital announced on Monday that about 50 elective and pre-emptive measures that require patients to stay overnight so the hospital can treat the massive influx of children suffering from RSV and other respiratory illnesses. announced the postponement of the scheduled surgery.
In a statement, the hospital said, “In order to provide excellent care during this busy time and to ensure that staffing and resources can best meet the needs of our patients, the hospital is canceling non-emergency procedures scheduled for this week. We’re delaying a lot of the surgeries,” he said. Hospitalization is required whenever possible. “
These 50 surgeries account for about 10% of all surgeries scheduled at Primary Children’s this week.that is Hospital administrators have decided to postpone elective surgery for the second time this month This is because there are many patients with respiratory diseases.
“We don’t take this action lightly,” Dr. Andrew Pavia, the hospital’s pediatric infectious disease doctor, said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
While hospitals have taken many precautions to deal with the expected surge in the cold season, this year saw an “unprecedented surge” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) associated with a high volume of influenza and COVID-19 cases. he said.
Hospitals are now operating at full capacity in preparation for the surge. That is, converting some clinical spaces into inpatient rooms, where he accommodates two patients in a room that normally holds only one. Despite these efforts, Pavia says hospitals are being pushed to their limits and every day children are being sent home so that they can make room for other sick children. He said he was doing his best to help him fully recover.
Dustin Lipson, Administrator of Primary Children’s Hospital, said: “This is combined with the high volume of patients coming into the emergency department for a variety of other illnesses and injuries.”
The emergency room has set records for the number of children seen in a single day for two of the past four days, Pavia said. Emergency room teams are working hard to meet patient demand, but the limited space available to patients has led to the decision to delay these elective, pre-scheduled surgeries, Pavia said. Told.
We really take this action as a way to provide the best and safest care for children who need it.
– Dr. Andrew Pavia, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician
“We really take this step as a way to provide the best and safest care for children in need,” Pavia said. “Unfortunately, some scheduled surgeries have been cancelled. I am sorry for causing trouble to your family.”
Pavia said the best way to support hospitals right now is to stay away from the ER and keep kids healthy and away from the sick. Mild symptoms in adults can be easily passed on to children, who may develop more severe symptoms and need to go to the hospital, he said.
“If it’s not for yourself, do it for our community,” Pavia said of getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines. You can prevent the disease by inoculating the virus and wearing a mask when symptoms appear.
With RSV and influenza not yet at their peak, Pavia said hospitals will face a tough few weeks ahead. Primary Children’s will reassess daily whether elective surgery should be postponed further.
Elective surgeries that do not require overnight stays are proceeding as usual, but may be postponed if the situation worsens, Pavia said.
“I know how difficult this is for some families. If I had any other choice, I wouldn’t do it,” Pavia said. “We have no intention of delaying any child-endangering surgery, but we know it will be inconvenient and costly.”
