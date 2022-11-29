Health
Why Pediatricians Are Wary of Childhood Respiratory Infections, Flu, and COVID Surges – UBNow: News and Views for UB Educators
Published November 29, 2022
Children’s hospitals across the country this month have urged the federal government to declare a formal state of emergency in light of a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, according to UB faculty member Oscar G. Gómez- It was no surprise to Duarte.
As head of the infectious diseases division at Jacobs College of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Services at John R. Oishay Children’s Hospital, Gomez has seen first-hand the surge in both RSV and influenza cases. As a result, hospitalizations for children are increasing.
By September, Daisei Children’s Hospital reported that more RSV patients had been hospitalized than in the entire 2019-20 respiratory season, leading to higher influenza infection rates and some requiring hospitalization.
Gomez said the surge early in the season was unusual and particularly concerning because COVID-19 and childhood flu vaccination rates are so low. In addition to an increase in RSV cases this winter, there may be an increase in cases, especially among unvaccinated children.
In this Q&A, Gómez tells UBNow why doctors are so worried and what parents can do to keep their kids healthy.
How would you characterize this season so far for RSV and influenza in children?
What worries us is not just the number of infections, but the severity of these infections, which has led to numerous emergency room visits and hospitalizations. I’m applying pressure. This is a more dramatic increase than usual, especially at this point in the season. There has been a significant increase in cases this year, and this is even before the start of the winter season.This summer he saw a peak in RSV cases, with another peak reported in October. This pattern of RSV transmission in him is quite different from the pattern normally seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.
How do you think COVID-19 has affected the rise of other respiratory viruses?
The surge in respiratory viruses we are seeing now is most likely related to the dramatic changes in community behavior over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These behaviors greatly restricted the normal exchange of viruses that people normally do by interacting with each other. Yes. That exposure allows children to develop natural immunity to common respiratory viruses at an early age.
During much of the pandemic, there was no virus exchange and gaps in natural protective immunity. Now that children are attending daycares, schools, and other gatherings again, exposure to these viruses, which had not been exposed in the past two years, has resulted in higher peaks of infection, leading to ER visits and hospitalizations. The number has increased dramatically. Some of these cases are severe, especially as we see an increase in her RSV.
What factors make children particularly susceptible to developing respiratory syncytial virus?
RSV tends to affect very young people under the age of two. Infants who were born prematurely or who have a weakened immune system are most at risk.
Are most children with underlying medical conditions hospitalized with RSV and influenza?
Hospitalizations with RSV and/or influenza are seen among previously healthy children with RSV without comorbidities. However, it can also be seen in children with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, neurological disorders, and other chronic conditions.
Are there cases of children being infected with two viruses at once?
Yes, some children are infected with what we call co-infection, being infected with more than one virus at once. You can get infected with rhinovirus (common cold virus), RSV, or other respiratory viruses. These co-infections tend to be more severe than if the child had her only one infection. Different viruses can attack different receptors and use different mechanisms to damage respiratory cells. This can exacerbate the disease and in some cases require the child to be admitted to an intensive care unit for management.
What treatments are available for children hospitalized with RSV or influenza?
Flu and COVID-19 have specific treatments, but RSV and other respiratory viruses do not. The primary management of respiratory infections is supportive care, including hydration, fever control, and supplemental oxygen if needed. If a child’s breathing is severely compromised, we may even provide oxygen to the child and, depending on the severity of the respiratory failure, stronger measures such as a ventilator.
Can children be vaccinated against RSV?
Passive immunization in the form of monoclonal antibodies is available to premature babies during the RSV season. This FDA-approved monoclonal antibody, named palivizumab, has the ability to block RSV and reduce the severity of RSV infection.
There are no licensed and effective vaccines against RSV for children or adults in the United States. However, there is evidence that an expectant mother passes antibodies to her RSV to her baby. It was recently reported that pregnant mothers who received an vaccine against RSV passed those antibodies on to their babies, and these infants had a lower risk of developing her RSV infection. These developments are very good news for the future, and vaccinated pregnant women may be able to pass this protection on to their babies.
How worried are you that your children could start contracting COVID-19 this winter, in addition to RSV and flu?
COVID-19 stays with us just like RSV, influenza and other respiratory viruses. Therefore, it is expected that children will continue to be infected with COVID-19, along with respiratory syncytial virus and influenza. Current variants of the COVID-19 virus are becoming resistant to preventive measures such as monoclonal antibodies, but vaccines are still protective.
The low vaccination coverage for COVID-19 and influenza vaccines among children in our community is a concern. Less than a quarter have received the COVID vaccine series. There is strong evidence that vaccines prevent infections, prevent hospitalizations, and prevent deaths from COVID-19.
What should parents do?
The first and most important way to protect children is to ensure they are vaccinated against diseases for which vaccines are available, such as influenza and COVID-19.
Children with respiratory infections can develop upper respiratory symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough and nasal congestion.
Parents should be aware of more concerning symptoms such as shortness of breath. If a parent notices that their child is breathing hard and is having difficulty, this is an emergency and should be addressed immediately, such as taking the child to the nearest emergency room or calling 911 .
However, most respiratory infections in children resolve on their own and are not related to shortness of breath. In most cases, calling your pediatrician for advice is the best thing to do.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.buffalo.edu/ubnow/stories/2022/11/gomez-kids-respiratory-illnesses.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Pediatricians Are Wary of Childhood Respiratory Infections, Flu, and COVID Surges – UBNow: News and Views for UB Educators
- Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi targets Congress, says he must avoid divide-and-conquer politics
- You may be wearing the wrong men’s shirt for your face shape
- College football bowl projections: USC decides Playoff fate
- UK poor women have 6th highest cancer mortality rate in Europe, WHO says | cancer
- Turkey: President Erdogan’s electoral base won by disenchantment
- Protests in China highlight Xi Jinping’s political dilemma over COVID-19: backtrack or not
- Carlos Queiroz was hired to fix American football. Now he could oust the United States from the World Cup
- See Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille in a Sultry Sheer Black Dress
- ‘Truly unusual’: The expert explains what the photos of Kim Jong Un’s daughter may show
- Taylor calls for considered words amid Langer’s row with Cricket Australia
- Observer: Consolidation of Jokowi volunteers in GBK dictates political parties