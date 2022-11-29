When it comes to cholesterol, size matters! | | Health

We all get cholesterol checks to see where our cholesterol levels are. will tell you. Researchers have discovered that cholesterol is more than just a number.Based on the latest research, it’s not just the amount of cholesterol, but the size of cholesterol particles that determines cardiovascular health.
Cholesterol is a soft, yellowish, waxy substance. It is found in every cell of our body and is essential for the cells to function properly.Cholesterol comes from two sources: food and her body. Your body makes all the cholesterol you need.
LDL has always been considered the more dangerous form of cholesterol, even though it is necessary for body functions such as helping to form cell membranes. High levels of LDL are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. LDL particle size is of greater concern than total cholesterol or LDL levels. Some particles are small, dense, and dangerous because they can easily penetrate arterial walls. This can cause plaque to build up in your arteries. This can increase your risk of stroke and heart attack. If small LDL particles predominate, you fall into the category of people with a B-cholesterol pattern. Another type is the LDL cholesterol pattern. They are large and buoyant. The particles are so large that they cannot penetrate the walls of blood vessels. The A pattern can protect you from heart disease and stroke.
Two people with the same overall LDL level can have very different heart disease risks, depending on whether they have a predominance of small or large LDL particles. A recent study found that LDL levels between 130 mg/dL and 160 mg/dL were associated with a moderate risk of heart disease. If 75% of the LDL particles are small and dense, the risk of heart attack is much higher than if 75% of the LDL particles are large and buoyant.
To get a clearer picture of cardiovascular disease risk, blood tests should look at particle size. It has various names, but is often referred to as Vertical Auto Profile (VAP). VAP testing is covered by most insurance and Medicare. After starting treatment, it is necessary to repeat the examination 2 to 3 times a month to confirm the treatment effect.
To get the most out of cholesterol screening, it’s important to understand that there are several things that can affect the accuracy of the test.
Your position before taking the test affects your level. Sit down before taking the test. Standing too long before a test can raise your total cholesterol levels by an average of 10%. You should be seated at least 5-15 minutes before your blood draw.
Avoid strenuous exercise for 24 hours, as exercise raises HDL. This artificially raises the HDL level of the test results.
Alcoholic beverages raise HDL, cholesterol, and triglycerides and can lead to inaccurate test results.
I don’t need to fast before taking the test, and I don’t want to change my diet. The purpose of cholesterol testing is to check typical cholesterol levels. Dietary changes prior to testing may not accurately indicate normal levels.
Pregnancy can also raise cholesterol levels, especially after the first trimester.
The good news is that taking steps to lower total cholesterol is the same step to increasing cholesterol particle size. Diet and exercise are key.
Diet is the single most important factor in helping lower cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is found in meat, dairy products, and some vegetable oils that are high in saturated fat. Foods labeled as “zero cholesterol” are not necessarily healthy and may contain saturated fat. Make an impact. Read the label and limit your saturated fat intake to 14 grams per day. A 2% reduction in cholesterol reduces the risk of heart attack by 30%.
Exercise is another key. If you’ve never exercised before, find an exercise group for beginners. Let our experts help you get started. If you want to try it yourself, start a walking program. Walk every other day. Exercise on days when you don’t walk. Do at least one exercise for each part of your body. Start your program slowly and be consistent. Keep a diary to track your progress. After a few months, you may want to start weight training.